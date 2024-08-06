Competitor 7255 running through a set of turning bars on the ground.

LUMBERTON 一 The Carolina Paint Horse Club (CPHC) and the NC Palomino Exhibitors Association (NCPEA) held the Painted Gold Classic horse show on August 3-4.

For 2024, the CPHC’s annual Summer Sizzle was renamed the Painted Gold Classic to commemorate the collaboration between the CPHC and NCPEA.

Participants and observers were able to browse stalls from local vendors and bid on items in a silent auction, ranging from cowboy boots to an ice maker. People were also randomly selected to receive items throughout the weekend.

The show had several competition categories, such as halter, showmanship, and longe line, among many others, and it spanned over 200 classes. Sixty-eight horses and handlers participated.

