A street is flooded near UNC Pembroke Thursday morning.

Dogwood Lane is flooded, west of University Road, across from the UNC Pembroke campus Thursday morning.

A parking lot at UNC Pembroke is flooded Thursday morning, looking north from Railroad Street in front of the Communities In Schools Academy.

Faculty Row is flooded in front of Oak Residence Hall at UNC Pembroke Thursday morning.

The parking lot at Grace P. Johnson Stadium at UNC Pembroke is flooded Thursday morning. The English E. Jones Center is pictured in the distance.

The parking lot is flooded at Carriage Hills Apartments off of Linkhaw Road in Lumberton Thursday morning.

Hillcrest Drive in Lumberton is flooded, just south of Linkhaw Road Thursday morning.

The football field at Alton G. Brooks Stadium at Lumberton High School is flooded Thursday morning.

A vehicle sits submerged in a flooded ditch on Linkhaw Road near Lumberton High School Thursday morning.

Motorists drive through standing water on Linkhaw Road near Lumberton High School Thursday morning.

The parking lot of Alton G. Brooks Stadium is flooded at Lumberton High School Thursday morning.

Noody Johnson Drive in Lumberton is flooded, just south of Linkhaw Road Thursday morning.

Hillcrest Drive in Lumberton is flooded, just south of Linkhaw Road Thursday morning.

Meadow Branch, which runs from the center to the left of the photo, is flooded near Kahn Drive, center bottom, and Interstate 95, far bottom, in Lumberton Thursday morning. Planet Fitness is pictured near the top right.

Rain from Tropical Storm Debby has caused street flooding in some areas around Lumberton and Robeson County. Pictured, Tartan Road, center, is flooded just east of Kahn Drive, center bottom, near Interstate 95, far bottom, in Lumberton Thursday morning.

Meadow Branch, which runs from the center to the left of the photo, is flooded near Kahn Drive, center bottom, and Interstate 95, far bottom, in Lumberton Thursday morning. Planet Fitness is pictured near the top right.

Hillcrest Drive in Lumberton is flooded, just south of Linkhaw Road Thursday morning.

Noody Johnson Drive in Lumberton is flooded, just south of Linkhaw Road Thursday morning.

The parking lot of Alton G. Brooks Stadium is flooded at Lumberton High School Thursday morning.

Motorists drive through standing water on Linkhaw Road near Lumberton High School Thursday morning.

A vehicle sits submerged in a flooded ditch on Linkhaw Road near Lumberton High School Thursday morning.

The football field at Alton G. Brooks Stadium at Lumberton High School is flooded Thursday morning.

Hillcrest Drive in Lumberton is flooded, just south of Linkhaw Road Thursday morning.

The parking lot is flooded at Carriage Hills Apartments off of Linkhaw Road in Lumberton Thursday morning.

The parking lot at Grace P. Johnson Stadium at UNC Pembroke is flooded Thursday morning. The English E. Jones Center is pictured in the distance.

Faculty Row is flooded in front of Oak Residence Hall at UNC Pembroke Thursday morning.

A parking lot at UNC Pembroke is flooded Thursday morning, looking north from Railroad Street in front of the Communities In Schools Academy.

Dogwood Lane is flooded, west of University Road, across from the UNC Pembroke campus Thursday morning.

A street is flooded near UNC Pembroke Thursday morning.