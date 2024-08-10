ST. PAULS— Over the period of Aug. 7-8, 2024 the Town Of St Pauls had a total of five sanitary sewer overflows throughout the Town due to Tropical Storm Debby.

All five were next to the creek or a storm drain which drains to the Big Marsh Swamp which feeds Odom pond.

These sewer spills were estimated to be around 3,500 gallons in total.

“Though the Town has done everything possible, we were unable to prevent this from happening due to the excessive rainfall. There has been no negative impact on the environment to our knowledge,” according to a statement from St. Pauls.