Sheriff’s office seek help with missing person report

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating Corrie Matthew Jones, 43, of Pembroke. Jones is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eys.

Jones was last seen driving a maroon 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer with North Carolina registration TLP-5134.

View Image(s) at: https://cdn.myocv.com/ocvapps/a92228358/files/66b6c44063111-IMG_3221.png