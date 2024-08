Meet Groot. She’s a hyper cat who loves food and playing. She does well with other cats and dogs if introduced properly. She does very well with children. Groot is an American shorthair mix, born in June 2023. Groot has not yet been spayed. She is heartworm negative and is up to date on her vaccines. For more information about Groot, cContact the Robeson County Humane Society, 3180 W. 5th St., ​Lumberton, 910-738-8282.