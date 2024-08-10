College to offer new Residency Licensure Certificate program for educators

LUMBERTON — With many school systems across the State of North Carolina struggling to fill open positions, Robeson Community College is proactively seeking solutions to help curb the shortage.

This fall, RCC will offer the Residency Licensure Certificate program, as more and more individuals who want to teach are trying to find alternative ways to obtain licensure.

“It’s an exciting time for education,” stated Dr. Phoebe Chavis-Harris, the program director of Education programs at Robeson Community College. “It took several years to get this certificate program approved, which involved the collaboration of legislatures and countless colleges and faculty members from across the state… this will help us in trying to meet the current need for rural and urban shortages of teachers.”

The new certificate program is designed for individuals seeking to obtain a professional educator’s license in Elementary Education to teach in a school located within North Carolina.

“Statistics show that enrollment in teacher education programs in the UNC System has declined by 41% since 2010,” stated Harris. “The number of teachers in the pipeline through UNC Education Preparation program has declined from 31% to 23% between 2015 and 2020… but teachers seeking licensure through alternative routes have increased by more than 10%.”

Reports show that more than 12,000 teachers left the profession in 2018, leaving a large gap for school systems to fill in North Carolina alone, creating a pipeline that “is leaking from both ends.”

But as Harris points out, there are still many individuals who want to teach, but they do not want to “start from scratch” in the process of getting their official licensure.

“The individuals who will want this certificate are those who have already obtained a bachelor’s degree, in fact, a bachelor’s degree is required,” Harris said. “They may have worked in business and industry, they may have received a degree and then started a family and have been raising children, or they may be someone that has served in the military and now are retired and want a way to give back by teaching the next generation.”

Whatever the case may be, Harris says this certificate program will be a game changer in education and will help many individuals take a fast track to obtaining licensure.

“This will help individuals meet the requirements established by NCDPI to

obtain their clear professional license in elementary education,” Harris said. “They will receive individual coaching throughout the process from the RCC Education Department.”

Harris says those who need this certificate are under a time limit and the layout of the program at Robeson Community College will help them meet that deadline.

“The cohort admission model is something that we hope to provide asupportive and engaging learning experience for our students,” Harris stated. “This program is designed as a 3-year cohort model.

The certification is a multi-step process.

“They have to first be hired with a school system and meet specific requirements related to GPA and previous general education credits,” Harris says of students who wish to enroll. “It’s imperative that they reach out so that we can evaluate their individual situation.”

In addition to the requirements above, to obtain the new Residency Licensure Certificate, students must complete six courses:

EDU 270 – Effective Instructional Environments

EDU 272 – Technology, Data, and Assessment

EDU 277 – Integrated Curriculum and Instructional Strategies: Math/Science

EDU 278 – Integrated Curriculum and Instructional Strategies: Social

Studies / ELA

EDU 279 – Literacy Development and Instruction

EDU 283 – Educator Preparation Practicum

“We would love to have 15-20 students to start out,” Harris said.

Registration is currently taking place for the upcoming certificate program. The first class – EDU 270 – will begin August 29.

Students who apply may be eligible for the $3000 NextNC Scholarship, which is available to those who qualify in-state tuition and whose household combined income is $80,000 or less.

For more information, please contact Dr. Phoebe Chavis-Harris at 910-272-3448 or [email protected].

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at [email protected].