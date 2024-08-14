LUMBERTON — First Bank welcomes Crystal Collins, a 36-year banking veteran, to the Commercial Banking team in Lumberton.

Collins is a native of Robeson County, graduate of UNC Pembroke, a graduate of the NC School of Banking at UNC Chapel Hill and the Graduate School of Banking at LSU and is a powerful advocate for her community.

The Chair Elect of the Lumberton Chamber of Commerce, the immediate Past President of the Lumberton Rotary, past Chairwoman of the United Way and a member of the Kiwanis of Roberson Lumberton, Collins stays very busy but one of her greatest passions is helping her customers achieve their current and future goals.

“I am looking forward to working in an environment that builds strong relationships along with providing excellent customer service,” Collins said. “First Bank is known for that and I am very excited.”

“Crystal brings not only a wealth of experience but also an excitement, energy and positivity to the work she does both for her customers and our community,” said John Long, Commercial Banking Executive. “First Bank is extremely excited to have her on our team and look forward to what she can do for the greater Lumberton market.”

When not busy helping the community or customers Collins stays active with her family, husband Alex and twins Mason and Brittney, boating, going to the beach and reading. Collins will have an office at the Lumberton branch of First Bank at 2801 N. Elm St. contact her at [email protected].