COMMUNITY CALENDAR

PSRC Back to School Celebration, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17, Southeastern Agricultural Center, 1027 US-74 ALT, Lumberton, NC 28358. Free backpacks, free books. free school supplies, free snacks, free S.T.E.A.M. activites, school tables, and more.

Children’s Storytime – St. Pauls, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 and every second Wednesday at Annie H Mc Eachern Library, 223 W Broad St, St Pauls.

Robeson County Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. West 3rd Street at North Water St, Lumberton: Get fresh, right-from-the-farm produce at the Robeson County Farmers Market. The market is open each Wednesday afternoon from 3-6 p.m. and each Saturday morning from 7 a.m. to noon. Vendors may leave the market when sold out. Food trucks are invited to join the farmers at the Wednesday afternoon markets. Support our farmers, buy locally grown produce, meats, eggs and more. Special events are planned during the season. Check the Lumberton Visitors Bureau Calendar often and the Robeson County Farmers Market Facebook link for the most current information on seasonal produce available.

A Night of Silent Films & Organ Music, 7 p.m. Aug. 15: This fundraiser for the Robeson County Arts Council features the theater’s “Mighty Morton” organ during a special evening of new and classic silent film as well as nostalgic tunes performed by master musician and composer Mark Andersen.

The performance will start out with the screening of the short film “Applecalypse,” which was created by, and stars UNC Chapel Hill film department students. The film, which was scored by Andersen, had its premiere recently at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro. Director Minh Ngo will be on hand to introduce the film and discuss its process.

The musical part of the program will be “The American Songbook” with music by George Gershwin and Cole Porter. The night ends with the silent short “Laughing Gas” starring Charlie Chaplin and also scored by Andersen.

Tickets can be purchased on-line by going to our web site at www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased in-person or with credit card or cash 1-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through the theater’s administrative offices or by calling 910-738-4339. Tickets can also be purchased at the door. Theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales one hour prior to performance.

Children’s Storytime – Red Springs, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 16, Monthly on the third Friday at Mc Millan Memorial Library, 205 E 2nd Ave, Red Springs. [email protected].

Children’s Storytime – Lumberton: 10:30-11 a.m. Aug. 16 and weekly on Fridays, Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton, [email protected].

Julia Golden, 7-10 p.m. on Aug. 15: Julia Golden will perform at Your Pie Pizza, 5130 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. Julia has been singing and performing pretty much since she could walk and talk. From early karaoke performances to singing the national anthem at professional baseball games, to numerous musicals, plays and showcases, Julia has spent the majority of her life on one stage or another.

Cowboy Mounted Shooting: 9 a.m. Aug. 16. Join the event at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Center as a competitor or observer. Times of events vary. More details to come.

Fall Move-In Dates – UNCP: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 17. Fall semester move-in is here. Check for details on the UNC Pembroke website. Rooms are available in Lumberton for families needing a rest from all the excitement.

Flock Swap – Robeson Co. Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 17. The Farmers Market will be hosing a Flock Swap every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be separate in the adjacent lot next to the Market, 3rd and Water Street. Contact Marie at [email protected] for information.

Children’s Storytime – Lumberton: 10:30-11 a.m. Aug. 20 and weekly on Tuesdays, Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton, [email protected].

Children’s Storytime – Pembroke: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 20, Pembroke Library, 413 Blaine St., Pembroke.

JOB FAIR/BLOOD DRIVE, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 21: The Town of Fairmont and NC Works Career Center will host a job fair and blood drive in the Fairmont Heritage Center. Local and regional employers will have representatives present for persons seeking employment and Blood Connections will be on hand for blood donors. Gift cards will be given to those giving blood. For more info call 910-740-0277.

Prettier Than Matt: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 22: Prettier Than Matt, a duo of musicians, is performing at Your Pie Pizza Restaurant, 130 Fayetteville Road, Lumberton. Real life stories told in songs, some sad, some happy, so join the fun.

Barrel Racing Clinic: 3 p.m. on Aug. 23. A Molli Montgomery Barrel Racing Clinic hosted at the Southeastern NC Ag Center for three days. Contact Justin Hill at 910-705-6900 for more details.

PSRC Districtwide Open House Event: 1-6 p.m. Aug. 22. at all schools. The 2024-2025 PSRC Districtwide Open House Event is on Aug. 22, 2024, from 1-6 p.m. at all PSRC schools excluding PSRC Early College and Learning Acceleration Program/Robeson Alternative School sites. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to meet school teachers and principals and to prepare for a successful school year ahead.

Color Run – RRR: 9 a.m. Aug. 24. Join the Robeson Road Runners on a fund-raiser. The Color Dash Bash monie will support the activities/races the Robeson Road Runners sponsor and provide in the future. Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Lumberton/ColorBashDash5K . Start times are scheduled every 15 minutes. Follow the Facebook link for more information. Gather in the parking lot off VFW Road closest to I-95. The old Chevy to the Levy route will be used and the start and finish are at the same spot.

First day back to school: Aug. 26. First day back to school for all students.

Summer Living – RAG: Robeson Art Guild is opening a “Summer Living” exhibit at the Guild House. You are invited to a reception at 6:30-8 p.m.to view the exhibition and meet some of the artists. Light refreshments will be served. The exhibition will be available for viewing each Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Sept. 12. Visit the Robeson Guild House and “enjoy their warm hospitality.”

Music Jam Session: 6:30 p.m., Sept. 6, the first Friday night of each month.Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms, 7359 NC Highway 41 North, Lumberton.

ONGOING

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fun 6-9 p.m. each Tuesday Night at 219 Elm St., Lumberton for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your own games, or select from the collection available in house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing.

Farmers Market: Open 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the market. Visit with the local farmers and get to know them. The market is open each Wednesday and 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday, or until the vendors sell out — through November.

Open Mic Night at 219 Elm: Each Thursday, Legal Grounds Coffee Shop at 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster, in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs 6:30-9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to The Barn at Risen Farms for jamming the night away. Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms for jamming the night away. There might be a dance or two?

Flock Swap – Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be separate in the adjacent lot next to the Market, at 3rd and Water streets. Please contact Marie at [email protected] for more information.

