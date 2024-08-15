LUMBERTON — Free haircuts, RCC’s COMtech location Aug 19-22.

Robeson Community College’s barber students will offer free back-to-school haircuts to the general public next week at its COMtech location in Pembroke.

Free haircuts will be available from Monday to Thursday between 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

No appointments are necessary. This event is open to the RCC campus community as well as the general public. Children under the age of 16 should be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 910-272-3484.

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at [email protected].