Convocation connects, builds unity as RCC gears up for Fall classes

The year’s annual convocation at Robeson Community College was like none ever held before. With team-building exercises that tested physical agility, as well as critical thinking skills, faculty and staff at RCC came together as one in a show of unity and strength as employees prepare for the start of Fall 2024 classes, which begin Thursday, August 15.

“Welcome back,” RCC President Melissa Singler exclaimed as people were ushered in to hear the State of the College Address. “It’s so good to see all of you and it’s good to be together once again.”

“Good news is always welcomed,” Singler mentioned. “And today, we have a lot of good news to share with you.”

“Since 2019, we have seen an increase of FTE by 35%,” Singler stated. “Our Curriculum has risen by 18% and our continuing education has increased by 116%.”

“Now that’s a lot of students,” Singler said as members of the audience clapped and cheered. “And our success is all because of you.”

“I often get text messages and phone calls from other Presidents across the State, wanting to know how we are able to do the things we do,” Singler said. “You know what I tell them? What can I say other than I have the best faculty and staff in the State… and you just can’t duplicate that.”

Of the 58 community colleges in North Carolina, Robeson Community College ranks #2 out of 58 community colleges with the highest increase of FTE in the last 5 years.

“Our mission, our goal is to increase student success,” Singler stated. “Since 2024, our Performance Measures has received a platinum rating in student completion… Students are getting the credentials they earned, completing the programs they started.”

“And that’s deserving of a standing ovation,” Singler said as she called upon everyone to stand up. “Give yourself a big round of applause… everybody in this room contributed to this success.”

With the campus having to close its doors due to Tropical Storm Debby just days before the start of classes, employees had to work remotely from home. But as statistics showed, there was a silver lining from the closure. As released by Executive Vice President Eric Freeman, the closure didn’t stop employees from assisting students, in fact it may have helped them assist even more individuals.

“We had 1309 incoming calls from 3 pm on August 6 to 3 pm on August 9,” Freeman stated. “We had 297 outgoing calls as we helped students to register, answered questions about the FAFSA and schedules, and provided needed assistance with continuing education and other topics… and that doesn’t even count the emails received… We were fully operational.”

It was also revealed during convocation that 66 faculty members had attended ACUE training and that 37 earned a certification through the organization. ACUE which stands for the Association of College and University Educators delivers the highest-quality courses, pathways, and certifications with quick-to-implement practices that make a huge impact on student success.

Also making an impact on student success, the completion of the FAFSA.

“Reports from financial aid showed that FAFSA completion rates have increased by 9% at RCC, compared to this time last year,” Freeman said. “And that percentage is continuing to go up.”

Praise was given to the IT Department for keeping systems up and running, ensuring that daily operations continue without interruption. The department averages 34 helpdesk tickets and 225 phone calls per week, along with walk-ins, and general inquiries.

“They are the 9-1-1 system on campus,” Freeman said. “They do a super job and they help us out a lot – when your computer doesn’t work, who do you call?”

Thanks of appreciation were sent out to the members of the facilities department for all that they do in moving furniture, setting up events, adjusting the HVAC system as needed, and assisting with the daily needs of members on campus.

“They get phone calls every day needing assistance,” Freeman said. “They are super busy, but they are always there at a moment’s notice.”

“We have a great team,” Freeman said. “It takes all of us working together to achieve the mission that we have set.”

During the ceremony, several prestigious awards were given out.

Dr. Vanessa Chavis, program director of the associate of science program was named the Instructor of the Year for her excellence in teaching.

The Staff Member of the Year award was presented to Derek Miller, the director of the IT Department, for his unselfish devotion to Robeson Community College and his willingness to take on additional tasks and maintain the highest standards for his work.

The RCC Foundation presented Scotty Thompson, an art instructor, with the Volunteer of the Year award for making a difference at RCC and in the community.

Faculty and staff were treated to a “grab and go” breakfast, a catered lunch, and an ice cream social which followed a game show mania event. There was a host of activities available after convocation for employees to connect including indoor games like UNO, Monopoly, and Trouble, and outdoor recreation which included Volleyball and Corn Hole. There was even a cookie decorating station for employees to create a mascot design. Entertainment was provided by the band Mark McKinney & Co.

“Thank you,” Singler said. “I thank each and every one of you for all that you do… let’s make the 2024-2025 academic year one of the best.”

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at [email protected].