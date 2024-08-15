PEMBROKE 一 Purnell Swett High School experienced a gas leak during a construction project.

A construction worker hit a gas line while working in the school. All staff were evacuated, and all activities, including athletic events, were canceled.

The Purnell Swett football team was unable to participate in a preseason scrimmage that was scheduled to be played Thursday evening at Red Springs, as the players were unable to access campus and retrieve their gear.

Contact Victoria Sanderson at Vsanderson@www.robesonian.com.