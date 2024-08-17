Lumberton – This week, the Duke Energy Foundation announced it has granted $25,000 to Friends of Main Street Lumberton to support small businesses looking to expand, upgrade technology, and improve storefronts in downtown Lumberton.

The grant is part of $700,000 in new funding made available to North Carolina small businesses in partnership with community development organizations like Friends of Main Street Lumberton. Small business grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 will be distributed through 20 community organizations to support retail shops, restaurants, and other small businesses looking to expand, upgrade technology, and improve downtown storefronts.

Now in its fourth year, the program has provided over $2 million in funding to small businesses since its inception during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Duke Energy Foundation’s small business grant program has helped fuel a resurgence of entrepreneurial small businesses ranging from bookstores to restaurants in our state,” said Kendal Bowman, North Carolina State President for Duke Energy. “These small business grants ensure Main Streets across North Carolina are well positioned to benefit from our state’s unprecedented economic growth.”

Small businesses play a critical role in the state’s economic health and employ nearly half of North Carolina’s workforce, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“Duke Energy Small Business Support grants will provide much-needed capital to downtown Lumberton businesses, enabling them to continue growing together while revitalizing our historic business corridor,” said Tate Johnson, Friends of Main Street Lumberton Board President.

Downtown Lumberton microgrants will range from $1,000 to $5,000 and may cover the costs of an entire project, renovation, or upgrade or supplement the same. Friends of Main Street Lumberton will accept applications through Sept. 30.

Microgrant applications are only eligible to property or business owners in the designated City of Lumberton Main Street corridor, as determined by the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Awards will be announced by October 15th. To obtain an application and seek additional information, please email [email protected]

For more information on the Duke Energy Foundation and its initiatives, visit duke-energy.com/Foundation.

About Friends of Main Street Lumberton

Friends of Main Street Lumberton is the fundraising arm of Main Street Lumberton. It is a volunteer group that provides events, grant funding, support for the arts, and beautification in an overall effort to revitalize downtown Lumberton.