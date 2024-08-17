Robeson County Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon. Saturday. Get fresh right-from-the-farm produce at the Robeson County Farmers Market. The market is open 3-6 p.m. each Wednesday afternoon and 7 a.m. to noon each Saturday. Vendors may leave the market when sold out. Food trucks are invited to join the farmers at the Wednesday afternoon markets. Support our farmers, buy locally grown produce, meats, eggs and more. Special events are planned during the season.

Flock Swap – Robeson Co. Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap every third Saturday of the month at 3rd and Water streets in Lumberton. The swap will be separate in the adjacent lot next to the Market, 3rd and Water streets. No fees to sell, but click the link for our waiver. Please contact Marie at [email protected] if you have a question.

Cowboy Mounted Shooting, 9 a.m. Aug. 17. Join the event at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Center as a competitor or observer. Times of events vary.

Rock Painting Class – RAG. 10a.m. to noon Aug.17. The Robeson Art Guild invites you to join Joan Blackwell for a Fun Morning painting River Rocks. Create unique decorations for your garden, share them with those you love… or leave them anonymously as random acts of kindness for your neighbors. Call 910-816-7481 for class prices all supplies are included.

Fall Move-In Dates – UNCP, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 18. The exciting days are here for the Fall semester move-in! Check the link below for details on the UNC Pembroke website. Rooms are available in Lumberton for families needing a rest from all the excitement.

Cowboy Mounted Shooting, 9 a.m. Aug. 18. Join the event at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Center as a competitor or observer. Times of events vary.

Summer Living – RAG, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 20. The Robeson Art Guild is hosting “Summer Living,” an exhibition of art works by local artists, expressing interpretations of summertime in our community. The Guild House itself, 109 W. 9th St., Lumberton, has an interesting story. It’s a calming atmosphere to experience. The Guild House is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. The exhibition closes Sept. 12. Call 910-816-7481 for more information.

Game Night – 219 Elm, 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Every Tuesday, bring the family to 219 Elm for game night. Bring you own game or use the classics provided by Legal Grounds. Snacks and drinks are available for purchase while you enjoy the games. Legal Grounds, along with shops with books, clothing and antiques are all a part of 219 Elm, so enjoy browsing through those areas, also.

Children’s Storytime – Lumberton, 10:3011 a.m., Aug. 20 at theRobeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton.

Children’s Storytime – Pembroke. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 20 ast the Pembroke Library, 413 Blaine St, Pembroke

JOB FAIR/BLOOD DRIVE, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 21: The Town of Fairmont and NC Works Career Center will host a job fair and blood drive in the Fairmont Heritage Center. Local and regional employers will have representatives present for persons seeking employment and Blood Connections will be on hand for blood donors. Gift cards will be given to those giving blood. For more info call 910-740-0277.

Robeson County Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. Aug. 21, Corner of 3rd and Water streets, Lumberton. Get fresh right-from-the-farm produce at the Robeson County Farmers Market! The market is open each Wednesday afternoon, and each Saturday morning from 7:00am to 12:00 noon. Vendors may leave the market when sold out. Food trucks are invited to join the farmers at the Wednesday afternoon markets. Support our farmers, buy locally grown produce, meats, eggs and more. Special events are planned during the season. Check the Lumberton Visitors Bureau Calendar often and the Robeson County Farmers Market Facebook link for the most current information on seasonal produce available.

Children’s Storytime – Lumberton, 10:30-11 a.m. Aug. 23 at the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton.

Summer Living – RAG: Robeson Art Guild is opening a “Summer Living” exhibit at the Guild House. You are invited to a reception at 6:30-8 p.m.to view the exhibition and meet some of the artists. Light refreshments will be served. The exhibition will be available for viewing each Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Sept. 12. Visit the Robeson Guild House and “enjoy their warm hospitality.”

Music Jam Session: 6:30 p.m., Sept. 6, the first Friday night of each month.Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms, 7359 NC Highway 41 North, Lumberton.

Hispanic Cultural Festival, 2 p.m., Sept. 14. The Hispanic Cultural Festival is scheduled for the Downtown Dick Taylor Plaza and find food trucks, live music, a mechanical bull, some beer, wine and lots of fun.

ONGOING

Open Mic Night at 219 Elm: 7-9:30 p.m. each Thursday, at Legal Grounds Coffee Shop, 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster, in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fun 6-9 p.m. each Tuesday Night at 219 Elm St., Lumberton for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your own games, or select from the collection available in house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing.

Farmers Market: Open 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the market. Visit with the local farmers and get to know them. The market is open each Wednesday and 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday, or until the vendors sell out — through November.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs 6:30-9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to The Barn at Risen Farms for jamming the night away. Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms for jamming the night away. There might be a dance or two?

Flock Swap – Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be separate in the adjacent lot next to the Market, at 3rd and Water streets. Please contact Marie at [email protected] for more information.

