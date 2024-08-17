PET OF THE WEEK

Meet Basil.

This sweet girl is part of a litter of six that was surrendered to Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue of NC Inc. in Lumberton.

The pups were found as a litter that had been dumped in a rural area of Robeson County.

She is very loving and snuggly, but is playful and has plenty of that .

Basil is up to date on age-appropriate vaccines, vet exams and deworming. She will be given heartworm and flea prevention when she is old enough. She is about six weeks old.

This puppy will not be spayed before adoption. She is far too young for that at this time. The spay will be the responsibility of the new family, and must be done at the age of 6 months, per our adoption contract.

We will have reserved adoption times on for these puppies to be picked up.

If you are interested in adopting, please complete our adoption application first. It can be found as the top pinned post on our Facebook page, or on our Petfinder homepage. Please allow up to three business days for the application review process to be completed.

If approved, you will be asked to pay the adoption fee to place your puppy on hold. This fee must be paid within 24 hours of receipt of the invoice. If for any reason you decide not to adopt after meeting your puppy, your fee will be refunded before you leave our office. Call 910-740-6843 for more information.