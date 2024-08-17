About the writer: Bianca S. Gonzalez, MD, UNC Health Southeastern Family Medicine Resident, answers questions about diabetes.

Question: I was recently diagnosed with type 2 diabetes but no one in my family is diabetic. How or why could I have developed diabetes?

Answer: There are several factors that play a role in the development of type 2 diabetes. Many individuals with type 2 diabetes have relatives with either type 2 diabetes or other related health issues, such as high cholesterol, high triglycerides, hypertension, or obesity.

The risk of developing type 2 diabetes is 5 to 10 times higher for first-degree relatives (like siblings or children) of someone with diabetes compared to those without a family history of the condition. Additionally, certain ethnic groups, including individuals of Hispanic, African, and Asian descent, are at a higher risk.

An unhealthy diet and insufficient physical activity can lead to weight gain, which increases the likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes.

Diabetes that occurs during pregnancy is known as “gestational diabetes.” While it resembles type 2 diabetes, it usually disappears after childbirth. However, women who experience gestational diabetes are at a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life.

Question: What is the best way to manage diabetes? I am compliant with all my medications as prescribed, but I am still having trouble maintaining good glucose control.

Answer: The best way to manage diabetes is with a combination of diet, exercise and medication.

Diet plays a crucial role in managing diabetes as part of the treatment process. Many people need to adjust both their food choices and portion sizes to effectively manage their diabetes. Proper management is essential to maintain target blood sugar levels and prevent long-term complications, such as heart or kidney issues.

Modifying your diet can also address obesity, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, which are common in people with diabetes and can lead to serious future problems like heart attacks or strokes. In addition to dietary changes, diabetes treatment typically involves exercise and medications.

Individuals with diabetes may need to synchronize their diet and exercise with their medication. For instance, those using insulin must adjust their insulin dose based on their planned meal, the amount of exercise they will engage in and their current blood sugar level.

If the balance between diet, exercise, and medication is off, blood sugar levels may become dangerously low or high, leading to potential health issues.

Dr. Gonzales is a second-year resident in the Family Medicine residency program at UNC Health Southeastern.