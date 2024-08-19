PEMBROKE – The Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub at UNC Pembroke will offer free agriculture training for farmers beginning in September.

A free 10-week sustainable ag certification program will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m., beginning September 10. The course will be held on Tuesday. Participants will be introduced to various topics, including terminology, soil compositions/classifications, general forestry, mycology, innovations in agriculture, hydrology, animal science, pollination, ag business concepts and ag finances.

Registration is limited to 15 participants. Participants can register here.

A Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) Food Safety Principles and Practices workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on October 8. The workshop is free. The interactive workshop is designed to help farmers assess their operations for food and safety and provide them with strategies and practices to minimize safety risks in the field and packhouse.

Interested participants can register at https://bit.ly/3WKfR88.

The Hub is at 202 Main St. in Pembroke. For information, contact Ed Hunt at 910-775-4210.

Mark Locklear is a public Communications Specialist with University Communications & Marketing. Reach him by email at [email protected].