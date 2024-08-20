LUMBERTON — On Friday around 9:29 p.m. Lumberton Police Officers responded to a report of a person who had been shot at an address in the 100 block of Sinclair Street.

When officers arrived they found a Greensboror man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was treated on scene by Robeson County EMS and then taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment. His injuries are thought to be life threatening.

Detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Cedrick McKinnon at 910-671-3845.