PARKTON — Thirty-two students from the Public Schools of Robeson County recently participated in a three-day Youth Preparedness Summer Camp at Camp Rockfish where they learned emergency response skills for use in events such as natural disasters.

The summer camp hosted by Community Organized Relief Effort, also known as CORE, included topics like disaster preparedness and planning, overdose reversal and response, disaster medical operations, fire and safety, coping and survival skills, and listening circles.

“Founded by Sean Penn and Ann Lee, CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) is a global humanitarian response organization that delivers immediate response and long-term recovery solutions to underserved communities. When a crisis strikes, CORE responds immediately to fill gaps, mobilize resources, and establish trust and collaboration from within communities,” according to its website.

In addition to the topics covered, students also enjoyed fishing, swimming and exploring trails at Camp Rockfish.

“The camp blended hands-on training with fun activities to boost students’ confidence, preparedness, and readiness to act in critical situations. It also fostered teamwork and camaraderie, with the aim of cultivating a more resilient and well-prepared community,” said Linda Maynor Oxendine, N.C. Area Manager with CORE.

“Following the camp, the students will continue their training to become certified Teen Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members,” she said.

Robeson County officials said programs like the CERT Program are important for communities across the county.

“By joining a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), individuals strengthen the fabric of our community, ensuring that in times of crisis, neighbors can rely on each other,” said Robeson County Manager Kellie Blue.

“With CERT, it’s about learning how to take care of each other when things get tough—because in an emergency, we’re all in it together,” said Justin Hunt, interim Robeson County Emergency Management Director.

Since 2020, CORE, in partnership with the Public Schools of Robeson County (PSRC) and the University of NC at Pembroke McKenzie-Elliott School of Nursing, has empowered more than 300 students and adults with Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training, enhancing disaster preparedness and response in the community.

“Community partnerships with organizations like CORE are essential as our learners become leaders and take their places as changemakers in their communities. Our county has been impacted by several natural disasters and in several cases, county residents continue to recover,” said Public Schools of Robeson County Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson.

“Having emergency response teams in various communities as part of the Teen and Adult CERT Programs benefits all county residents and our students. We would like to thank CORE for this opportunity for our students and for their partnership in this effort,” Williamson added.

Red Springs Mayor Ed Henderson and the Red Springs Board of Commissioners will recognize CORE and the students’ accomplishments at their monthly town meeting on Tuesday, September 3 at 7:00 p.m.

The training and opportunity to get involved extends beyond teenagers, she said. Adults can get involved in the Adult CERT Program as well.

For more information about joining the Robeson County Teen or Adult CERT Programs, please contact CORE staff members George McDougald or Debra Graham at (323) 934-4400.

Visit https://www.coreresponse.org to learn more about CORE’s initiatives and how you can get involved.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at [email protected].