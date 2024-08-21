Expansion to create 124 additional jobs

MAXTON — Funds for the expansion of Campbell Soup Company are among the eight grant requests from local governments awarded by the Rural Infrastructure Authority.

The eight grant requests were approved under the state’s Building Reuse Program, which provides grants to local governments to renovate vacant buildings, renovate and/or expand buildings occupied by existing North Carolina companies. Grants may also be used to renovate, expand or construct health care facilities that will lead to the creation of new jobs in rural and low wealth counties.

Robeson County has been awarded a $500,000 grant to support the 10,000-square-foot expansion of the building in Maxton that is currently occupied by Campbell Soup Company. The expansion will create 124 jobs, with an accompanying private investment of $181,750,000.

“These grants continue to help create great jobs in our rural communities,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement. “We are building a strong foundation upon which North Carolina’s rural economy can thrive.”

Robeson County was also awarded an $80,000 grant to support the reuse of a 3,605-square-foot building in Rowland. The building will be occupied by Hope Health Family Practice, LLC, a business offering a wide range of services including primary care, prevention and wellness, and mental health therapy. The company plans to create 9 jobs and invest $460,000 with this project.

Cooper also announced this week a $56.3 million incentive package for California-based Natron Energy Inc., to build a $1.4 billion factory in Edgecombe County. The commercial battery company has pledged to hire nearly 1,100 workers between 2028 and 2032 at an average $64,700. The Edgecombe County average annual wage is currently $43,183.

The RIA is supported by the rural economic development team at the North Carolina Department of Commerce. RIA members review and approve funding requests from local communities. Funding comes from a variety of specialized grant and loan programs offered and managed by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division.

N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said the grants are a “fitting tribute” to the late Andrea Harris, a former RIA member, who worked to promote rural prosperity and diverse businesses.

“We are proud to partner with North Carolina communities to make these investments, which support a wide range of industries, from manufacturing to health services,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “This ongoing work is a fitting tribute to the late Andrea Harris, a former RIA member, whom we remember during the observance of Leaders in Equitable Economic Development Month, for her work to promote rural prosperity and diverse businesses.”