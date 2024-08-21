LUMBERTON — Floodwaters on the Lumber River had greatly receded in the Lumberton area, but the river remained above the 13-foot flood stage on Monday.

According to the National Water Prediction Service, a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the river is expected to fall below flood stage at about 2 p.m. on Friday. A Flood Warning issued by the National Weather Service late Monday night remains in place until further notice.

“At 15.0 feet, flood waters will affect yards in the Pines area, Coxs Pond area and along River Road. Additional residential property will be affected between the Pepsi plant and the river on the east side of Lumberton,” according to a statement provided by the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Precautionary actions

-Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

-Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flooddeaths occur in vehicles.

-Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas.

-Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

The Lumber River rose to 21.48 feet on the afternoon of Aug. 12, spilling over its banks throughout its course through Robeson County.

Flooding took the life of one motorist in southern Robeson County when floodwaters carried a car into a ditch.

High water began with a week of thunderstorms ahead of Tropical Storm Debby that slogged through Robeson County last week, dumping almost 5 inches of rain on Aug. 4-8. Flash Flood Warnings and Flood Warnings warned residents of the big storm in the Greater Robeson County region.

On Tuesday, a flood Warning continued for rivers south of Robeson County, including the Little Pee Dee River at Galivants Ferry affecting Horry and Marion counties, the Waccamaw River near Longs affecting Horry, Columbus and Brunswick counties, and the Waccamaw River at Conway affecting Horry county.

Hurricane Ernesto, which originally was thought to follow a similar path that Debby made a week earlier, has for the most part remained harmless locally, although the hurricane brought widespread damage to North Carolina’s outer banks, New Jersey and New York. before moving to the New England states Tuesday.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].