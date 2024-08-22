RALEIGH – A Robeson County man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after a conviction of distributing cocaine, possessing with the intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

On April 9, Lloyd Kinston Locklear, 34, pled guilty to the charges.

According to court documents, Locklear sold 3.7 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant on Jan. 26, 2022. Robeson County Sheriff’s deputies obtained a search warrant for Locklear’s residence, where on Jan. 27, 2022, Locklear fled from the scene.

He was soon after apprehended near a bookbag containing five grams of cocaine, 19.75 grams of Ice (99% pure methamphetamine), less than a gram of methamphetamine, 42.62 grams of heroin, eight hydrocodone pills, 50 oxycodone pills, nine amphetamine pills, 16 diazepam pills, 18 alprazolam pills, 45 grams of marijuana, and digital scales.