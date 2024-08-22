Locklear

Locklear

RALEIGH – A Robeson County man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after a conviction of distributing cocaine, possessing with the intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

On April 9, Lloyd Kinston Locklear, 34, pled guilty to the charges.

According to court documents, Locklear sold 3.7 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant on Jan. 26, 2022. Robeson County Sheriff’s deputies obtained a search warrant for Locklear’s residence, where on Jan. 27, 2022, Locklear fled from the scene.

He was soon after apprehended near a bookbag containing five grams of cocaine, 19.75 grams of Ice (99% pure methamphetamine), less than a gram of methamphetamine, 42.62 grams of heroin, eight hydrocodone pills, 50 oxycodone pills, nine amphetamine pills, 16 diazepam pills, 18 alprazolam pills, 45 grams of marijuana, and digital scales.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR