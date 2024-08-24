Robeson County Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon. Saturday. Get fresh right-from-the-farm produce at the Robeson County Farmers Market. The market is open 3-6 p.m. each Wednesday afternoon and 7 a.m. to noon each Saturday. Vendors may leave the market when sold out. Food trucks are invited to join the farmers at the Wednesday afternoon markets. Support our farmers, buy locally grown produce, meats, eggs and more. Special events are planned during the season.

PSRC First Day of School, Aug. 26 at all schools in the Public Schools of Robeson County District.

UNCP add/drop deadline, Aug. 26: Monday is the last day to add/drop courses

Children’s Storytime – Lumberton, 10:30-11 a.m. Aug. 27 and each Tuesday at the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N. Chestnut St, Lumberton. Find more info at [email protected].

Children’s Storytime – Fairmont, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Aug. 27 and monthly on the fourth Tuesday at the Hector Mac Lean Library, 106 S Main St., Fairmont. Find more info at [email protected].

Children’s Storytime – St. Pauls, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 28 and monthly on the fourth Wednesday at Annie H Mc Eachern Library, 223 W Broad St, St. Pauls. Find more at [email protected].

RCC Classes Begin, Aug. 29. Robeson Community College 14-Week Session classes begin.

Building Safe Communities, 8 p.m. Aug. 29: Storm Preparedness/Generators/Refrigerator/Kits and Much More.Brian Duckworth, retired Lieutenant Detective RCSO, and retired fire fighter, will speak on a series of classes addressing the safety and security of families, businesses and communities. Please register using the following link: https://go.ncsu.edu/bsc.

Children’s Storytime – Lumberton, 10:30-11 a.m. Aug. 30, and weekly on Friday at the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St., Lumberton. Find more info at [email protected].

Football – UNCP Braves, 6 p.m. Aug. 31: The UNC Pembroke Braves welcome the Wingate Bulldogs to campus for a football challenge. The game starts at 6 p.m. It is Military Appreciation Night on campus.

Labor Day, Sept. 2: Schools, banks and all government offices will be closed. Observed the first Monday in September, Labor Day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Craft Advocacy Group, 6 p.m., Sept. 5, 455 Caton Road, Lumberton. Join other busy, crafty people once a month for craft advocacy, a scheduled time for you to work on the project you never have time for, start the one you can’t seem to get started, or help someone else finish theirs. This is not a class; there will be no one teaching you how to do any particular craft. For more information, call 910-671-3276 or email [email protected].

Music Jam Session: 6:30 p.m., Sept. 6, the first Friday night of each month.Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms, 7359 NC Highway 41 North, Lumberton.

RCC Late Registration. Sept. 12: Late Registration deadline for the 12-week session at Robeson Community College.

Hispanic Cultural Festival, 2 p.m., Sept. 14. The Hispanic Cultural Festival is scheduled for the Downtown Dick Taylor Plaza and find food trucks, live music, a mechanical bull, some beer, wine and lots of fun.

ONGOING

Open Mic Night at 219 Elm: 7-9:30 p.m. each Thursday, at Legal Grounds Coffee Shop, 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster, in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fun 6-9 p.m. each Tuesday Night at 219 Elm St., Lumberton for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your own games, or select from the collection available in house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing.

Farmers Market: Open 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the market. Visit with the local farmers and get to know them. The market is open each Wednesday and 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday, or until the vendors sell out — through November.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs 6:30-9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to The Barn at Risen Farms for jamming the night away. Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms for jamming the night away. There might be a dance or two?

Flock Swap – Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be separate in the adjacent lot next to the Market, at 3rd and Water streets. Please contact Marie at [email protected] for more information.

Cowboy Mounted Shooting, Join the event at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Center as a competitor or observer. Times of events vary.

