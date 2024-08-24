LUMBERTON — As teachers returned to the classroom this week, they were welcomed by community partners who provided meals, hospitality and encouragement for them ahead of the school year. Multiple local churches and organizations provided meals for various schools. Godwin Heights Baptist Church and Lumberton Housing Authority provided staff members of Rowland-Norment Elementary School with breakfast on Tuesday. The meal also included a devotion and prayer ahead of the school year. “The support we get from our community, and especially from Godwin Heights Baptist Church, means a great deal to our school,” said Dr. Joanna Cole, principal of Rowland-Norment Elementary School. “The first week back for staff is full of meetings and getting rooms organized so it is such a blessing to able to take some time to be still and join in fellowship with one another.” “We cannot thank Godwin Heights Baptist Church enough for their generosity and care over our staff,” Cole said. “Having a community of people praying over our school for us to have a safe and successful year gives us even more motivation, knowing we are not working independently of community support.” Additionally, W.H. Knuckles Elementary and Lumberton Junior High School staff enjoyed lunch on Monday from Sandy Grove Baptist Church.

“I would like to thank Sandy Grove for their thoughtfulness and generosity. They made us feel special and valued as educators,” said Dr. Renee Steele, principal of W.H. Knuckles Elementary School. Orrum Middle School staff also received support and a meal Tuesday from Orrum Baptist Church next door. “I appreciate that they appreciate and recognize the efforts of educators. They are our neighbors and they always have our best interests in mind all the time. They even let us use their parking lot and are always willing to help us in any way,” said Orrum Middle School Principal Katasha Oxendine. “I just can’t thank them enough for all they do for our teachers and students.” Other churches and agencies who showed support for educators this week included Antioch Baptist Church, Hyde Park Baptist Church, Vertical Church, Zion Hill Baptist Church, Lumberton Housing Authority, Fairmont First Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Lumberton, and more. Multiple PSRC Board of Education members also fed staff this week and helped coordinate meal schedules. “There were a lot of different organizations that came together to make it happen,” said PSRC Board of Education Chairman Vonta Leach. “I’m just glad they partnered with communities to feed the teachers and the staff to show appreciation ahead of the school year.”

“One of the biggest blessings for me as PSRC board member is seeing our staff appreciated for the job that they do and I’m glad to see this come to fruition,” said Tre’ Britt, vice chairman of the PSRC Board of Education. District Supt. Dr. Freddie Williamson said that these acts of kindness help educators feel valued and start the school year off on a positive note.

“Community support is essential for our educators as they prepare for a successful school year. When the community — whether it’s parents, local organizations, or even fellow educators — comes together to offer encouragement, resources, and a helping hand, it can make a huge difference,” Williamson said. “We are grateful for every individual who has shown kindness to our staff this week and we cannot wait to welcome all of our students back to our classrooms on Monday,” he added.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at [email protected].