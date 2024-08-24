Auditions for fall season

LUMBERTON — Purple Door Productions announces open auditions for its fall season shows.

LAST CALL AT CHEZ MORT: A Big Band jazz club is the backdrop for this comic murder mystery play. This madcap silly mystery offers roles for men and women, 19 to mature adult.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, the Musical: An immersive re-imagining of Dickens’ most famous novel, filled with carols and traditional Christmas songs and dances. This beautiful musical offers roles for a large diverse cast, including parts for young artists, ages 7-12 and a full company of men and women, 13 yrs and up. Specialty roles are offered for mature adults and for a dance group.

Auditions will be held at the Purple Door Studio Theatre, 215 E. 4th St. in downtown Lumberton, 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 24th and 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 27th.

You may fill out the audition form, read show summeries and choose scenes to read from the shows on the Purple Door FB page.

Simply like and follow the page, then follow the link to the audition form and scenes. Call 910-224-4000 for more information.

“PDP is committed to creating a diverse, inclusive space for all artists/performers regardless of ability. No prior stage or performing experience is required, simply a love of performing and singing,” according to a statement by the theater.

Find more information on the shows offered, on Facebook, Instagram and Tik-Tok.

Arrival From Sweden – The Music of Abba

Sponsored by Allen Orthopedics of Lumberton, Beasley Media Group, and Hunt & Brooks Attorneys at Law, PLLC.

Tickets on sale now for the Sept. 9 show at 7:30 p.m. at UNCP’s GPAC.

The ABBA Show that fans call “The closest thing you will ever get to ABBA – the best ABBA show in the world!”

Arrival From Sweden – The Music of ABBA is endorsed by ABBA and has sold out arenas and venues in 70 countries, including sell-outs at Red Rocks Park in Colorado, where U2, Elvis Presley, and the Beatles have performed.

It is the only group to have been given a previously unreleased ABBA song directly from the band, the song “Just a Notion,” which appeared on ABBA’s 2021 record “Voyage.”

The Music of ABBA production includes immaculate costumes and stage show, and delivers all of ABBA’s hits, including “Mama Mia,” “Dancing Queen,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Take A Chance,” and more.

PEMBROKE — Prepare to be swept away by the incomparable multi-Grammy Award-winning singer Amy Grant as she takes center stage at the Givens Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 21. This captivating performance will mark a highlight of her highly anticipated fall 2024 tour.

Tickets range from $50 to $75 plus sales tax & fees. Or purchase them online at: uncp.edu/gpac. This show is not part of the regular season or the Pick 5 promotion.

Visit uncp.edu/gpac or purchase in person at the GPAC Ticket Office,

open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.