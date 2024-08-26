The Jelly Donut Contest at the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair sponsors are left to right are Blair Watts with Woodforest National Bank has donated the prize money for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners. Tim Taylor, president of the fair; James Meacher and Ron Ross of the Boys and Girls Center of Lumberton; Tom Taylor, executive board member of the fair will also provide $1,000 to the winner who breaks the Guinness Book of World record for eating the most jelly donuts.

The Jelly donuts used for the event are donated by Cakes, Pastries & More. This event will be take place at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the Metcom Stage (Gate 4).