Fairgrove Elementary educators donned matching T-shirts to celebrate the first day of the school year.

ROBESON COUNTY — Thousands of students returned to schools across the Public Schools of Robeson County school district on Monday.

Smiles could be seen and hugs exchanged as students returned to campus to start the 2024-2025 academic year.

The school district has an enrollment of more than 21,000 students across 40 instructional sites including traditional schools and PSRC Early College High School at Robeson Community College, the Robeson County Career Center and the Learning Acceleration Program/Robeson Alternative School site.

PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson could be seen visiting schools on the first day of classes and greeting staff and students.

“Excitement was in the air this morning as our students returned to campuses across the district,” Dr. Williamson said.

“Today’s smooth transition back to school is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff as they prepared our buildings and classrooms for students’ return. We are looking forward to a successful year filled with growth, learning, and new achievements!” he added.

