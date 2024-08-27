RALEIGH – Statewide law enforcement will increase patrols to keep impaired drivers off the roads during the Labor Day holiday weekend, which remains one of the deadliest times of year for alcohol and drug-related traffic deaths, officials announced Monday.

The stepped-up patrols are part of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s annual “Labor Day Booze It & Lose It” campaign, which started Monday and ends Sept. 8.

“This Labor Day, drivers should plan ahead by arranging a sober ride home from any festivities that might involve alcohol or other impairing substances,” said NCGHSP Director Mark Ezzell. “Law enforcement will be working extra patrols during this campaign to keep our roads safe by catching those who do not heed this message. Safety is our number one priority.”

Monday’s campaign kickoff at the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory included a press conference and tour of the Raleigh facility. At the lab, trained specialists analyze evidence related to criminal investigations, including cases involving alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers.

Wayne Lewallen, forensic scientist manager for the lab’s Toxicology section, said state and federal grant funds have enabled lab scientists to test for hundreds of more drugs than just a decade ago. That has helped take more impaired drivers off the roads.

“With the support of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program over the past decade, we have been able to apply for and receive grant funds that have provided for the implementation of advanced technologies and continued training focused on the detection of alcohol and drugs in driving under the influence cases,” Lewallen said.

Impairment by alcohol and drugs are leading contributors to fatal crashes in North Carolina, according to crash data compiled by the NCDOT’s Safety and Mobility office. In 2023, there were 354 alcohol and drug-related crash fatalities throughout the state. So far in 2024, there have been 163 fatal crashes in which the driver was suspected of alcohol or drug impairment.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].