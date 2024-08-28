LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater at 315 N. Chestnut St. in downtown Lumberton will open its 2024-25 mainstage performance series with a concert by the renownd group The Drifters.

Known for such hits as “Up on the Roof,” “Under the Boardwalk, ” “This Magic Moment” and “Stand by Me,” the Drifters is once again touring the U.S. under the auspices of their original management team.

From their inception in the early 1950s until recently, The Drifters has had a symbiotic relationship with Rock & Roll legend George Treadwell, who has discovered and managed such famous artists as Dinah Washington, Sarah Vaughn and Nina Simone.

The Treadwell Family was there when the original Drifters formed and was responsible for guiding their career through 20 years of uninterrupted hits that has made them the second most successful recording artist of all time, according to Billboard Magazine.

From the start, the term “Drifters” was used to denote performers who “drifted” in and out of the group. All of the original members are long deceased and, in fact, the last original member departed the group more than 40 years ago.

Robert Wiggins, our longest current member, has been with the group 30 years and worked with three original members. While the Drifters were among the first group of artists to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, several of their members who left the group and went on to have solo careers — such as Ben E. King and Clyde McPhatter) were also inducted for their individual efforts.

Fore ticket information, go to the theater’s web site at www.carolinaciviccenter.com.