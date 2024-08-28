LUMBERTON — “Great news to report,” according to a Monday release to local media outlets. “Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Amanda Velez is now alert and making great progress. She continues to be listed as critical but stable condition.” Velez was involved in a serious traffic collision on Aug. 20 while riding her Harley Davidson along Highway 301 near Hilly Branch. Velez was found severely injured in the road and was flown to a trauma center, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Velez still has a long road ahead of her and will remain hospitalized for an undetermined amount of time,” according to a prepared statement released Tuesday. “She is appreciative of everyone’s prayers and support.” RobCo Rides is sponsoring a motorcycle “Bike Run” on Velez’s behalf on Sept.29. Additionally, a School Supply Drive will take place on Sept. 29. Registration for the Bike Run will take place 1:30-2:30 p.m. at C&P Mini Mart at 700 Union Chapel Road, Pembroke, Drop off of school supplies will take place 2-4 p.m.

“We will be collecting much-needed school supplies for local schools,” according to a post on RobCo Rides on Facebook. “Deputy Velez is a mother of two and faces a long recovery ahead. Let’s come together as a community to support our schools and one of our own.”

“Please continue to keep Deputy Velez in your prayers as she continues to struggle with the injuries caused by the collision in hopes of complete healing and recovery,” stated the media release from the sheriff’s office.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].