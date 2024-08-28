LUMBERTON — Local law enforcement officials and Public Schools of Robeson County personnel urge motorists to be cautious as more school buses on the the road, signaling the start of school on August 26 for thousands of PSRC students.

Last year, 238 yellow school buses traveled 2,438,841 miles to transport Public Schools of Robeson County students. On Monday, August 26, more school buses will be traveling on roads across Robeson County as students are transported to and from schools across the school district.

Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution on the road as the school year begins.

“Please be on the lookout for students in school drop off and pick up areas and at bus stops as you travel,” said PSRC Transportation Director Dr. Rob Guzman.

Local law enforcement officials caution that drivers who fail to slow down in school zones or do not stop for stationary school buses may face serious consequences.

“A first offense or violation of the passing a stopped school bus statute is a Class 1 misdemeanor that carries a mandatory minimum fine of $500,” said 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the N.C. Highway Patrol. “It’s also a 5-point insurance hit, which will increase your rates substantially. A second offense can result in a 1-year license suspension.”

Speeding in school zones is taken very seriously in North Carolina, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

“Speeding in school zones presents a threat to not only students but to parents, law enforcement officers, and school staff as well,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “Three driver’s license points can be assessed if you are speeding in a school zone along with a $250 fine which can have a huge impact on your insurance premiums.”

“Our goal is for everyone to return to school safely and we ask county residents to be mindful of differences in traffic patterns before and after school and adjust accordingly,” Sheriff Wilkins said.

Bus Routes

The school district asks parents to exercise patience as bus drivers navigate their routes at the beginning of the school year and make adjustments to accommodate newly enrolled students.

“Buses may be a little late during the beginning of the school year, as new students are incorporated into routes and new routes are being navigated. We appreciate your patience and cooperation in this process,” Dr. Guzman said.

The school district’s Transportation Department has created 2024-2025 school bus routes with student information available from the PowerSchool software.

“Bus routes and stop locations may change throughout the school year or from year to year as student populations change. All times are estimated and will be adjusted as necessary throughout the school year,” Guzman added.

“Students should be at their stops at least 10 minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive. Students must be at the stop when the bus arrives,” he added. Bus Safety

School buses are one of the safest modes of transportation.

“Students are about 70 times more likely to get to school safely if they take the school bus instead of traveling by car,” according to the American School Bus Council. Modern school buses are safer than ever, according to the American School Bus Council. They are designed with features that make them safer than cars and assist in the prevention of accidents and injuries.

“School buses are equipped with flashing red lights, cross-view mirrors, and stop-sign arms. They also have protective seating, high crush standards, rollover protection features, and are designed to be highly visible,” according to the American School Bus Council.