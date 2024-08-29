A note from Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins on school resource officers now that schools are open Monday morning.

“Also get ready for an increased presence of deputies and other law enforcement officers as we will operate with a zero tolerance for speeding in school zones, and passing stopped school buses. Please allow for a little more time in your travels as you adjust to the increased traffic.

“Robeson County Sheriff’s Office SRO’s, deputies and detectives will be on hand … to assist school staff with welcoming back students and assisting with traffic flow.

“Pictured are our beloved Sheriff’s Office SRO’s. These officers are dedicated to protecting our schools and have a heart for our youth.

“To learn which SRO is at a particular school and how to contact them, download our free agency app and scroll through the links.

“One of the tabs, ‘Schools’ will have links to every school in the county that we cover. The SRO for the school will be pictured. Their email and phone number is also included. The app links for Android and IPhone are below. Android Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ocv.a922

iOS Link: https://apps.apple.com/…/robeson-county…/id6456040437

Back-to-School Safety Tips:

For Drivers:

– Slow Down: Watch for kids in school zones and residential areas. Do Not speed, especially in school zones.

– Stop for Buses: Always stop when school buses are loading or unloading. Fines and penalties are very harsh.

– Yield to Pedestrians: Be extra cautious at crosswalks and intersections.

For Adults:

– Teach Road Safety: Remind your kids to look both ways before crossing the street.

– Use Sidewalks: Encourage walking on sidewalks and using crosswalks.

– Buddy System: Have younger kids walk with a friend or family member and explain to them, don’t associate with strangers. If your child is driving to school, speak with them about penalties for violating traffic laws. For Students:

– Stay Alert: Avoid distractions like phones while driving or walking.

– Follow Crossing Guards: Listen to and follow crossing guards’ instructions.

SRO’s:

– Get to know your School Resource Officer.

– No Bullying: Treat everyone with respect and don’t bully your classmates. Treat others as you would like to be treated.

– Learn: School Teachers are there to educate you. Don’t be disrespectful by being the class clown. Your future depends on your ability to learn, and grow from there. You are our future, so please do your best to learn from others. Be safe everyone and have a great school year. :)”