PEMBROKE – UNC Pembroke’s accelerated MBA program almost seems tailor-made for Messiah Williams, who earned four associate degrees by age 14. The online program can be completed in as few as 12 months, but at the pace Williams has been learning during his academic career, the 18-year-old prodigy may not even require a year to earn his graduate degree.

UNCP’s youngest graduate student began mastering developmental milestones earlier than most kids his age. Before he could drive, Williams had obtained degrees in engineering, science, arts and education from Johnston Community College. This past spring, he earned a degree in agricultural business management from N.C. State, becoming one of the youngest graduates in university history. At UNCP, he is studying business analytics.

Williams chose UNCP after researching graduate programs across the state and beyond.

“I was looking at universities for the greatest master’s programs and had a couple of choices, including returning to N.C. State,” Williams said. “But when I discovered the accelerated program at UNCP and the fact that I could finish my MBA in under a year 100% online, I knew it was the one!”

UNCP’s Thomas College of Business and Economics is accredited by the Association for the Advancement of Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), a designation held by just 6% of the world’s business schools. The recognition places the college among a select group of business schools that uphold the highest standards in business education and shows that students receive the same quality education offered at the country’s top business schools like Harvard, UNC Chapel Hill and Dartmouth.

The college began offering an accelerated online MBA program in 2017. At that time, enrollment surged 700%, making it one of the nation’s fastest-growing programs.

Today, the program is recognized as one of the most affordable, quality MBA programs and attracts students worldwide.

Williams, a native of Garner, quickly adapted to college life as a teenager––without any significant issues.

“It wasn’t troubling,” he said. “It was more like a surprise for me because when you go from the community college level to a university setting, everybody is trying to figure out themselves, and meanwhile, I barely have my license.

“Don’t get me wrong, you will still have some hardships with a couple of classes, but for me, it was about adapting,” Williams added.

After graduating high school, he received full academic scholarship offers from over 60 colleges and universities nationwide. However, when it was time to choose a graduate program, UNCP was his only choice.

“I do look forward to the master’s program and to seeing that it’s offered at such a prestigious school. It was huge to have the program associated with such a great university.”

After obtaining his MBA, Williams plans to undergo officer training and enlist in the U.S. Space Force. He plans to further his education in a medical or doctoral program, but he hasn’t ruled out a cybersecurity career or pursuing his interest in the world of agriculture business.

About UNC Pembroke

Established in 1887 as a normal school to train American Indian teachers, UNC Pembroke today has an enrollment of 7,630 in 41 undergraduate and 18 graduate programs. UNCP is a constituent institution of The University of North Carolina System. For more information, contact Mark Locklear, Public Communications Specialist with University Communications and Marketing, via email ([email protected]) or by phone (910.521.6351). Connect with UNC Pembroke on social media or online at uncp.edu to learn how the university is changing lives through education.

