The Robeson Planetarium and Science Center will host a free public program at noon and 2 p.m. on Sept. 14.

The program is all about the upcoming Europa Clipper mission.

This just in: We are one of two facilities in the state to receive a free Europa Clipper kit from JPL and NASA!

All programs are located at the old cafeteria on the Hargrave Complex Campus, 100 Hargrave St., Lumberton. Admission is free, but you must make reservations. To make reservations, call 910-671-6000, Ext. 3382. Please indicate the number of your party and the time slot you are interested in.

Note that the planetarium holds only 25 adults and children total, so call in quickly, as seats will fill up fast.

Kenneth Brandt is the director of the Robeson County Planetarium.