LUMBERTON — The EMS Bridge program at Robeson Community College is becoming a popular choice for many across North Carolina. With its convenient online format and easy admission process, students say the program is essentially “a diamond in the rough,” and has been “an answered prayer” in obtaining a degree as they continue to work in emergency medicine.

We talked with several students from the program, both currently enrolled and who recently graduated, and here’s what they had to say.

Madyson Boggs

When Madyson Boggs enrolled in the EMT Bridge program at Robeson Community College, she never knew that just a few months later, she would be living in Savannah, Georgia.

“I started the program when I lived in North Carolina,” Madyson said. “I moved to Georgia a month before I finished with the degree.”

Thankfully for Madyson, the degree at RCC is available completely online, allowing her to continue her studies no matter where she lived.

“I took the initial EMT course through continuing education,” Madyson said. “I couldn’t commit to being in class, but I was able to do it all online… it was more difficult, it required self-motivation and more discipline, but it was all worthwhile.”

The Bridge program grants 47 shared credit hours for credentials already earned – EMT Basic, EMT – Intermediate, and Paramedic, meeting the requirements for the program. Students then must complete an additional 20 credit hours in general education, such as biology, psychology, and humanities, and then take two EMS Bridge Courses ­- EMS 235 and EMS 280.

“I couldn’t imagine doing anything else,” Madyson said. “I plan on being a paramedic long-term.”

Since moving to Savannah, Madyson has gained employment working at a local rescue agency.

“I am looking to travel, it’s one of the benefits of being a paramedic,” Madyson stated. “It was a really simple process to get on the national registry.”

“EMS is one of those careers that is not for everyone, but if you have an interest or desire for EMS education, you should definitely go for it and try it out,” Madyson said. “With the national registry, you don’t have to be tied to one spot… I love RCC and I love my career, it’s a great thing to be able to do.”

Madyson says in the future she hopes to continue her education and become certified in critical care and become a flight paramedic.

Amanda Hierl

“I could have went anywhere,” Amanda Hierl said. “But I chose to come to Robeson because everyone says the EMS program there is the best.”

Amanda heard about the program via word-of-mouth, with her colleagues in emergency medical services saying “it’s the best program to go through, it’s challenging.”

Amanda works as an EMT in Onslow County, which is approximately a 2-and-a-half-hour drive from RCC. With the program being available online, it has allowed Amanda the opportunity to work towards her degree while being able to still work full-time and take care of her family.

“It has been smooth sailing,” Amanda said. “It’s hard, very hard, but the program has good instructors, I feel like I have been very lucky to be able to get my degree from Robeson Community College.”

“It didn’t matter how many times I called, I always got a callback,” Amanda said. “I have nothing but good things to say about all my instructors – Darlene Montesanti was amazing, Thomas Byrd was amazing – I made it through somehow and I have recommended the program to all my coworkers and I even got one to enroll.”

Amanda says that getting her degree was a requirement for her job as a supervisor, but says Robeson Community College made the process as easy as it could be.

“Working full time you need that,” Amanda says. “You need someone that’s going to be there to answer all your questions… everything was very transparent.”

One of the people that Amanda referred to Robeson Community College was her colleague Nicholas Hafertepen, who also works along the North Carolina coast for Onslow EMS.

Nicholas Hafertepen

“I first went to college in 2002… I have been in college way too long,” Nicholas joked.

After attending a community college in Ohio, Nicholas joined the United States Marine Corps and was stationed at Camp Lejune. It’s how he got to Onslow County, and after several deployments – Japan, Iraq, and others – he medically retired from the military and decided to stay in North Carolina, making it his home.

Nicholas says his experiences in Iraq served as his motivation for becoming an EMT, seeking to make a difference. He went on to obtain his EMT license and become a paramedic, a position he has held for the last 8 years.

“I have gotten a lot of satisfaction from being an EMT and a paramedic,” Nicholas said. “I feel good about myself when I get home, I’m proud of what I do.”

Attending Robeson Community College he says has also been a great experience.

“It’s been easy, once I reached out to Thomas Byrd, the ball was rolling and RCC has been better than any of the other colleges I reached out to,” Nicholas said. “I’m working towards my degree and this semester I will be finished… the program has been phenomenal.”

Looking towards the future, Nicholas says that he would like to get his bachelor’s degree.

“It’s still up in the air, I’m not completely decided yet,” Nicholas stated. “But I may go to Western Carolina to pursue a bachelor’s degree in emergency medicine… they have a great online program too.”

Chandler Worley

Driving 30 minutes from Columbus County each day he was in class, Chandler Worley says the paramedic program at Robeson Community College was definitely worth the drive.

“I only had two classes to complete, it helped with my resume,” Chandler said. “I hope to go into nursing and possibly become a flight nurse.”

His experience in the paramedic program was so good, that he has since obtained many more certifications and is currently working towards completing the EMS bridge program to get his associate degree.

“I got the ACLS (Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support) certification, the Pediatric Advanced Life Support Certification or PALS, and the Pre-hospital Trauma Life Support certification or PHTLS,” Chandler stated. “I should be finished with my degree by the end of the year.”

Chandler works for Robeson County EMS as a paramedic. It’s a job that he loves and one that allows him to give back to the community.

“I feel like I’m being able to make a difference in people’s lives, and I get to watch how well they do afterward,” Chandler said. “It’s like I’m giving back and helping… all the while, you get to learn about medicine as you go and I’m gaining more experience every day, which will help me with my future goals.”

Those future goals? They include possibly entering the EMS Bridge to Nursing program at RCC and becoming certified in critical care as a paramedic.

“Robeson Community College is the best,” Chandler said. “That’s why I came here, I heard great things, it’s been a great experience.”

