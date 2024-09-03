PEMBROKE — Staqte Rep. Jarrod Lowery, R-Robeson, has been awarded an objective score of 100% by the North Carolina FreeEnterprise Foundation (NCFREE) in their Legislative Business Ratings, highlighting his unwavering commitment to promoting a pro-business environment in North Carolina, advocating for policies that support free enterprise, job creation, and economic growth.

NCFREE’s Legislative Business Ratings are a key resource for business leaders, media, and the public, offering insights into whether lawmakers are supportive of a free-market economy and minimal government intervention in business. Representative Lowery’s top score reflects his consistent efforts to ensure that North Carolina remains a state where businesses can thrive, innovate, and contribute to a robust job market.

“I’m deeply grateful for this recognition from the North Carolina FreeEnterprise Foundation,” said Lowery, “It’s a reflection of the collective efforts we’ve made to support our businesses and create more opportunities for our communities, and I’m honored to work for the success and prosperity of all North Carolinians.”

Representative Lowery’s dedication to free enterprise is evident in his legislative work, where he champions initiatives that foster economic growth, streamline regulations, and support workforce development. His top rating from NCFREE reinforces his role as a leading advocate for North Carolina’s business community.

About NC FreeEnterprise Foundation (NCFREE)

NCFREE is a non-partisan organization that provides political intelligence, data, and situational awareness to business leaders across the state. Their mission is to empower businesses to operate with minimal government interference by offering tools to assess legislative impacts on free enterprise.