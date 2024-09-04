Robeson County Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. Sept. 4: Get fresh right-from-the-farm produce at the Robeson County Farmers Market. The market is open each Wednesday afternoon from 3:00pm to 6:00pm, and each Saturday morning from 7 a.m. to noon. Vendors may leave the market when sold out. Food trucks are invited to join the farmers at the Wednesday afternoon markets. Support our farmers, buy locally grown produce, meats, eggs and more. Special events are planned during the season. Check the Lumberton Visitors Bureau Calendar often and the Robeson County Farmers Market Facebook link for the most current information on seasonal produce available.

Fins, Furs & Feathers – RCAC, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 5: The Robeson County Arts Council continues to host the Fins, Furs & Feathers art exhibit. The exhibition can be viewed by appointments or during the regular hours the gallery is open to the public. Regular hours for the gallery are Tuesdays: 10:00am – 1:00pm, and Thursdays 10:00am – 2:00pm each week.

Sean Mills, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 5: Join in to the sounds of Sean Mills at Your Pie Pizza, 5130 Fayetteville Road, Lumberton. Playing all your favorites including Tom Petty, Allman Brothers, Beatles, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, Grateful Dead, Widespread Panic, Johnny Cash.

Craft Advocacy Group, 6 p.m., Sept. 5, 455 Caton Road, Lumberton. Join other busy, crafty people once a month for craft advocacy, a scheduled time for you to work on the project you never have time for, start the one you can’t seem to get started, or help someone else finish theirs. This is not a class; there will be no one teaching you how to do any particular craft. For more information, call 910-671-3276 or email kbritt@ncsu.edu.

Music Jam Session: 6:30 p.m., Sept. 6, the first Friday night of each month.Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms, 7359 NC Highway 41 North, Lumberton.

Boots & Bowties, 6-10 p.m. Sept. 6: The “Robeson Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation,” 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization will host its first-ever gala. Entertainment includes Mark McKinney & Co. and Robe Cole. The gala is a fundraiser to support the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Substance Abuse Freedom & Education (S.A.F.E) program and the Animal Protective Services Shelter. For tickets or further information, email: Gala@robesoncoso.org, call Chief Deputy Damien McLean at 910-671-3107, or Major Forest Obershea, 910-671-3189. Tickets are available for purchase at the sheriff’s office by asking for Administrative Assistant Micey Smith, 910-671-3177.

Country Roads Concert, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6: Join the group at the Country Roads Concert at the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center, 207 S. Main St. Fairmont for live entertainment.

RCC Late Registration. Sept. 12: Late Registration deadline for the 12-week session at Robeson Community College.

Hispanic Cultural Festival, 2 p.m., Sept. 14. The Hispanic Cultural Festival is scheduled for the Downtown Dick Taylor Plaza and find food trucks, live music, a mechanical bull, some beer, wine and lots of fun.

ONGOING

Open Mic Night at 219 Elm: 7-9:30 p.m. each Thursday, at Legal Grounds Coffee Shop, 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster, in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fun 6-9 p.m. each Tuesday Night at 219 Elm St., Lumberton for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your own games, or select from the collection available in house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing.

Farmers Market: Open 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the market. Visit with the local farmers and get to know them. The market is open each Wednesday and 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday, or until the vendors sell out — through November.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs 6:30-9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to The Barn at Risen Farms for jamming the night away. Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms for jamming the night away. There might be a dance or two?

Flock Swap – Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be separate in the adjacent lot next to the Market, at 3rd and Water streets. Please contact Marie at robesoncofarmersmkt@gmail.com for more information.

Cowboy Mounted Shooting, Join the event at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Center as a competitor or observer. Times of events vary.

Send your Community Calendar items to Executive Editor David Kennard at dkennard@www.robesonian.com.