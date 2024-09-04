LUMBERTON — Harbor Freight Tools has announced it will open a store this fall in Lumberton at 1731 N. Roberts Ave. next the Fresh Foods IGA.

An official opening date will be announced closer to opening.

Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Lumberton area, according to a prepared statement from Harbor Freight on Wednesday.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Lumberton for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, senior vice president, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Lumberton area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

The store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including sales and Logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates, and seasonal opportunities as well.

Harbor Freight Tools offers a competitive starting rate along with a best-in-class retail benefits package that includes robust health coverage, and Thanksgiving and Christmas off, the company said.

Harbor Freight provides stability and the opportunity to advance in a company that continues to grow, with more than 28,000 associates and more than 1,500 locations nationwide. Interested applicants can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Lumberton, NC.”

About Harbor Freight Tools Harbor Freight

Tools is America’s No. 1 tool store, offering quality tools and unbeatable value to more than 75 million professional and DIY customers, according to a company statement to local media.

The family-owned company started in Southern California in 1977, when Eric Smidt began bypassing middlemen, working directly with factories, and passing the savings on to customers.

The first store opened in 1980, and the company has grown to more than 1,500 stores nationwide. “With two to three new locations opening every week, Harbor Freight is one of America’s fastest growing retailers,” according to a company statement.

“Harbor Freight puts people first…its customers and its 28,000-plus team members,” according to the company. “The company was recently certified as a ‘Great Place to Work™’ for the second year in a row. It has also been recognized by Forbes as one of the 20 best large companies to work for in retail for four years in a row, one of the nation’s best employers for veterans and one of 20 best large companies for women to work for in retail.”

Harbor Freight Tools locations are open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.