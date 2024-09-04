PEMBROKE – The juried 9/9 Native South Art Exhibition, which celebrates American Indian artists throughout North Carolina, will be on display at the Museum of the Southeast American Indian from Sept. 9 through Feb. 28. Museum director and curator Nancy Chavis said the exhibit features Native artists from across the Southeast.

“The museum is very fortunate to celebrate the third annual 9|9 Native South Art Show with such exceptional artists,” Chavis said. “This exhibition allows audiences to learn about Native culture and people from a first-person perspective. Each work offers authentic insight and understanding of Southeastern American Indian people. This year is a must-see show.”

The exhibit features many works of art, including compelling paintings, sculptures, beadwork, and other genres. The museum will hold an opening reception from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on September 9. It is located in Old Main on the campus of UNC Pembroke.

Visitors can explore native identity and culture through a wide range of exquisite and compelling paintings, sculptures, beadwork, and other art forms. Many of the works are for sale. For more information, call 910.521.6282.