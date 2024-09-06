When Lumberton High School Math Teacher and Girls Varsity Soccer Coach John Ethan Freeman isn’t working, he enjoys spending time with his family.

LUMBERTON — While navigating the bustling halls and campus of Lumberton High School, one can find John Ethan Freeman in his classroom, balancing equations by day and gearing up to coach soccer on the field by night. However, it is evident that Freeman is more than just a math teacher and soccer coach; he’s a powerhouse of inspiration for his students.

Freeman, who wears the hats of both a Math Teacher and the Girls Varsity Soccer Coach, has a philosophy that could be summed up in one word: encouragement.

“Creating an atmosphere that helps inspire and encourages students to learn is the most important part of my job,” he said.

His approach to educating and inspiring students isn’t just about numbers and strategies but about cultivating an environment where students feel motivated to achieve their best.

Cynthia Hammonds, whose children have taken math classes from Freeman and played on the soccer team at the school, described him as “humble, smart, and willing to help others.” She added that his attitude and influence have made a positive impact on her children’s lives.

Hammonds, who has worked in education for several years, recognizes the long hours that Freeman works and has watched from the sidelines as he has inspired soccer players.

“It’s just so demanding,” she said of the work of an educator and coach.

His dual roles mean working as an educator from “bell to bell” to prepare students for college, then shifting to soccer practices in the afternoon or driving the bus to and from away games, she said. But, Freeman remains dedicated to the work.

“The kids love him,” said Ted White, an assistant principal at Lumberton High School.

“He does a great job in his class and is always willing to help out,” White said.

Freeman’s favorite part of the job is watching his students grow and achieve success.

“Making a difference in students’ lives and seeing them achieve their fullest potential—that’s what excites me,” Freeman said.

Freeman’s impact is evident in the success stories that dot his classroom walls and soccer field.

Memorable highlights of Freeman’s career include his guidance of several students toward their dreams of college admissions and scholarships, he said.

“Helping and mentoring students to achieve their goals is incredibly rewarding,” he said.

When he’s not in the classroom or on the soccer field, Freeman enjoys spending quality time with his family and indulging in his love for travel. Whether it’s exploring new destinations or simply relaxing with loved ones, these hobbies provide a refreshing balance to his busy life.

Freeman also has a message for the community, which is a sentiment that resonates through every lesson he teaches and every game he coaches.

“With the help from family and teachers, our students in PSRC are capable of achieving their goals and making an impact in our community and the world,” he said.

