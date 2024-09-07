WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Senator Thom Tillis announced $5.2 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to improve transportation safety and infrastructure across North Carolina.

“This $5.2 million in grant funding will positively impact the daily lives of North Carolinians across our state by making our communities safer and travel easier,” said Senator Tillis. “I’m proud these investments were made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that I helped negotiate, write, and pass into law.”

The following communities received funds through the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program:

$3,150,000 to the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization to develop a comprehensive safety action plan for the 21 municipalities and 3 counties in the Charlotte urban area.

$800,000 to the Town of Chapel Hill to rewrite their traffic impact analysis process, expand their Safe Routes to School Action plan, and conduct a road diet on a street in the central business district with no bike lanes. $483,000 to the town of Boiling Springs to conduct demonstration projects on roads in the downtown core, improve road signage, paint crosswalks, and reinforce parking areas.

$280,000 to the City of Winston-Salem to develop a comprehensive safety action plan.

$240,000 to the Town of Huntersville to develop a comprehensive safety action plan.

$96,000 to the Town of Hope Mills to develop a comprehensive safety action plan.

$76,800 to the Town of Winterville to develop a comprehensive safety action plan.

$57,600 to the Village of Marvin to develop a comprehensive safety action plan.

$48,000 to the Town of McAdenville to develop a comprehensive safety action plan.

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, 310 New Bern Ave. Suite 122, Raleigh, NC 27601, 919-856-4630, or 113 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510, 202-224-6342