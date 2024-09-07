Tilder Jane Hunt receives Nursing Scholarship from Lutheran Services Carolinas

Lumberton, N.C. — Tilder Jane Hunt has received a Nursing Scholarship from Lutheran Services Carolinas (LSC). Hunt is a certified nurse assistant at LSC’s Glenflora senior care community in Lumberton. She is one of 20 LSC teammates across North and South Carolina receiving a total of $65,966 to further their education during the 2024-2025 academic year.

The Nursing Scholarship supports nursing studies at a community college for any teammate working in an LSC senior care community. Hunt is studying to become a licensed practical nurse at Bladen Community College.

“LSC is committed to lifelong learning and growth,” said LSC President and Chief Executive Officer Ted W. Goins, Jr. “We are thrilled that our 20 scholarship-winning teammates are growing to better themselves and our organization.”

LSC is a nonprofit organization serving over 10,000 North and South Carolinians. It operates 11 senior living communities in North Carolina and seven refugee resettlement offices across North and South Carolina, as well as adult day programs and group homes, foster care and adoption services, mental health and recovery services, and disaster response services.