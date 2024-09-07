PEMBROKE – The Graduate School at the University of North Carolina Pembroke has once again set an all-time enrollment record for the eighth consecutive year.

According to census data, the 2,237 students now pursuing master’s and doctoral degrees at UNCP are the university’s largest graduate school population to date, marking an unprecedented 197% increase in eight years.

“Our consistent growth is a testament to the exceptional quality of our graduate programs, the unwavering dedication of our faculty, and the meticulous attention to detail that defines The Graduate School and UNC Pembroke,” said Irene Pittman Aiken, PhD, dean of The Graduate School. “We’ve created an excellent academic experience that continues to draw more students year after year.”

UNCP’s 5% enrollment growth in graduate students outpaces the national trend. According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center’s most recent data, graduate enrollment nationally grew by only 3% over spring 2023. National numbers are not yet available for fall 2024.

Overall enrollment for the university is also up. UNCP’s 7,676-member student body reflects a 57% increase in international students and a 3% increase in transfers.

Another impressive area of growth is in the population of students who have returned to UNCP through the university’s partnerships with Project Kitty Hawk and ReUp. To date, 512 students who stopped out at some point in their college careers have re-enrolled at UNC Pembroke through ReUp and 56 students have graduated — both figures are the highest of all 10 North Carolina institutions participating in the program.

Students like 46-year-old Miyaka Mackie, who started her college degree 28 years ago and is now re-enrolled at UNCP as a junior. She is only 13 classes away from finishing her degree in sociology.

“My experience with Project Kitty Hawk and UNC Pembroke has been great,” Mackie said. “I’m able to do my schoolwork after work or late at night, and I’m committed to earning my degree.”

UNCP’s fall 2024 enrollment growth in graduate programs stems largely from a 28% increase in Master of Social Work students and a 21% increase in students pursuing a Master of Arts in Teaching — especially in the Birth to Kindergarten specialization, which grew 124%.

Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings said the substantial growth of the graduate school is clear evidence of UNCP’s commitment to aligning its academic offerings with the state’s critical workforce needs, particularly in education and the health sciences.

“The continued growth of our graduate programs highlights our commitment to providing accessible, high-quality graduate education that meets the evolving needs of our region and beyond,” Cummings said. “Our faculty and staff have done an exceptional job in developing innovative programs in areas and fields of critical need, allowing UNCP to not only enhance our academic offerings but also ensure our graduates are well-prepared to address the challenges of tomorrow.”

Strategic recruitment and improved retention also contributed to the growth, Cummings said.

In August, UNCP welcomed its first cohort of the Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program –– one of several new degrees the university has launched to expand its health sciences programs with a bold vision of transforming healthcare education across the region.

Among returning graduate students this fall is the inaugural cohort of the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program, which began chartering a historic path as the university’s first doctoral program last January.

Graduate enrollment is expected to continue to rise with the onboarding of the Master of Healthcare Administration in fall 2025 and the state’s first public Doctor of Optometry in fall 2027.

“By focusing on emerging fields and expanding opportunities for study, UNC Pembroke is not only meeting the immediate needs of our students but also contributing to the long-term success and vitality of the communities we serve,” said Kelly Brennan, PhD, vice chancellor for Enrollment Management. “We take great pride in the increasing number of students electing to pursue their studies at UNCP and consider it a testament to our strategic vision and commitment to educational excellence.”

