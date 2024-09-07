LUMBERTON — The business and finance office at Robeson Community College works diligently each and every day, ensuring that all bills are paid, that students accounts are balanced, and that all payroll has been accounted for so employees their receive pay on time, every time, which is why we wanted to highlight them for their work, dedication, and customer service during National Payroll Week.

“The Business Office often works quietly in the background and does not receive much attention,” RCC President Melissa Singler said. “But they are an integral part of the campus at Robeson Community College, and they help to ensure that our operations run smoothly and efficiently from recruiting employees for positions to balancing our budget.”

The department is made up of eighteen team members –Livvie Gooding, Simone Moore, Rose Avant, Annette Straub, Carla Locklear, Sally Carr, Vanessa Singletary, Lettie Navarette, Rebecca Watkins, Jennifer Oxendine, Tami George, Jeremy Cummings, Lisa Hunt, Cindy Most, Laticia Daniels-Black, Tracy McCormick, Polly Oxendine, and Connie Ivey.

“We love what we do. We work hard each and every day because we love our students, and our work shows that,” stated Vanessa Singletary, the controller for the college. “We have a great team and we are thankful for all that each employee brings to the table.”

Tami George, the Vice President of Business Services, says that her department impacts students and staff both directly and indirectly.

“All the equipment that we use in our classrooms, office supplies, and even the vending machines on campus have to be purchased according to state guidelines, and we assist with that process” stated George. “And, of course, we are the ones who process payroll. That makes us one of the most loved departments on campus; everyone loves payday!”

Customer service is also a big part of what the Business Department does daily.

“They helped me with an issue I was having with my account,” said one student. “I was so frustrated but after talking with the Business Office, everything was resolved in a timely manner.”

“They do all that they can to assist us in getting the equipment we need for our classrooms,” a staff member stated. “They will stop what they are doing to assist you and if they don’t know the answer, they will get back to you as soon as they can.”

“The Business Department goes above and beyond, they always answer the phone when I call and they are ready to help as much as they can,” stated an instructor. “We couldn’t do what we do without them.”

“Happy National Payroll Week,” President Singler said. “We recognize you for all your hard work crunching the numbers, purchasing equipment, and keeping our payroll processes running smoothly. We deeply appreciate your role in making Robeson Community College a leading institution for higher education globally.”

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at [email protected].