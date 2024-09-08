LUMBERTON – The Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament is returning to Robeson County for its 40th year and will take place on Oct. 3 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. It will feature two flights, one in the morning starting at 8:30 and an afternoon shotgun at 1:30.

The tournament, hosted by the RCC Foundation, raises money for students and success initiatives that support the mission of Robeson Community College. For its ruby anniversary event, the tournament promises to be just as exciting as in years past and hopes to see past participants and new players that will help continue to carry the tournament’s tradition into the future.

“This is a homecoming event,” stated Dr. Stan Elliott, the interim vice president of the RCC Foundation. “We hope to see people come home to Robeson County, play golf, catch up with old friends and colleagues, and help raise money for a very worthy cause — our students.”

The tournament was started in 1984 by Clifford Bullard, who worked at Robeson Community College.

“He saw firsthand how great the need was for financial assistance, and how students needed financial support to be able to pay for college,” Elliott said. “After his death, his children carried on the tradition of the golf tournament which has continued to this day.”

“The Bullard’s saw the golf tournament as a chance to not only help students but to improve the quality of life for everyone in Robeson County. They understood that education was transformational and that its impact can last for generations,” Elliott said. “They have been phenomenal fundraisers for Robeson Community College and Clifford’s legacy lives on through our students.”

This year Elliott says he hopes to see even more participation in support of students, saying there are many opportunities for the community to get involved

. “We still have many sponsorship opportunities available,” Elliott said. “You can sponsor a team, become a hole-sponsor, donate items for our raffle, and we have corporate sponsorships that will allow you to show your support for Robeson Community College and that you support the success of students in Robeson County.”

“This is a community event, and we hope to see the community come out to rally behind our efforts to raise money for students seeking a better life through education,” RCC President Melissa Singler said. “This golf tournament is so important for our college as it enables us to support our students and provide the financial assistance they need, and it allows us an opportunity to connect with our donors and benefactors who help make achieving our mission possible.”

The tournament touts “amazing gifts and raffle prizes,” a catered lunch, 50/50 board, and a $5000 putting challenge. There will even be celebrities in attendance. “Dereck Whittenburg from the 1982-83 NC State NCAA Basketball National Championship is going to be here,” Elliott said. “We also might have some other celebrities coming; you just never know who is going to show up at a RCC Foundation golf tournament, so you don’t want to miss out on a chance to play golf with a living legend, please register for the tournament today.” Elliott adds, “Every gift counts and every gift makes a difference, together we can help change lives and create a bright future for everyone.”

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at [email protected].