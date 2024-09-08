LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College has inviteed the community to its indoor yard sale, Saturday, (today) from 8 a.m. to noon in Building 13, located on the west side of campus behind the RCC Early College Main Offices, just before you reach the law enforcement center which has flagpoles.

The yard sale will feature many items for sale, including a poster printer, Maax shower, file cabinets, monitors, tools, desks, chairs, reach-in freezers, a washer machine, a Fujifilm plotter, computers, bookcase, printers, and tables. More items can be found at the following link: https://qr.codes/7wv0ra.

The event will go on rain or shine and is a “cash only” yard sale, with all sales final and sold “as is” with no express or implied warranty or guarantee of any kind.

The yard sale does have restrictions as to whom can purchase items, as found in the general statutes –

The following applies for the purposes of this yard sale:

01 NCAC 43A .0306 BIDDING AND PURCHASES PROHIBITED BY EMPLOYEES AND IMMEDIATE FAMILY MEMBERS

(b) All State employees specified as custodian of state property for a state agency, and their immediate family members, are prohibited from bidding on or purchasing the surplus property of the employing state agency. 01 NCAC 43A .0102 DEFINITIONS For the purposes of this Chapter, the following definitions apply:

(1) “Employee” includes full-time exempt and non-exempt, part-time, temporary, and permanent employees of a state agency as defined in G.S. 143-64.02.

(3) “Immediate Family” means spouse or children/stepchildren under the age of 18.

A note for clarification: Parents, siblings, as well as dependents of state employees over the age of 18 are permitted to purchase items.