By David Kennard

The Robesonian

LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s unemployment rate increased slightly in July, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Robeson County, which increased from 5.8% in June to 6.4% unemployment in July, was one of 83 counties in the state that saw increases in their jobless rates.

The unemployment rate decreased in three counties and remained unchanged in 14, according to the Commerce Department, which released its July figures report on Wednesday.

Among Robeson County’s closest neighbors, Scotland County recorded the highest unemployment rate, which actually dropped very slightly from 7% in June to 6.9% in July. Still Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate in the state, while Dare County, on the srate’s furthest east side, had the lowest at 3.2%.

Bladen County decreased from 4.8% in June to 4.4% in July.

Columbus County decreased from 4.9% in June to 4.1% in July.

Cumberland County decreased from 5.4% in June to 5% in July.

Hoke County decreased from 5.1% in June to 4.7% in July.

Pender County decreased from 3.7% in June to 3.3% in July.

Sampson County decreased from 4.2% in June to 4% in July.

Scotland County decreased from 7% in June to 6.9% in July.

Just three other counties in the state recorded a higher unemployment rate in July: Warren (6.5%), Edgecombe (6.8%), Wilson (6.8%) and Scotland (7.8%).

Twelve of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases and three remained unchanged. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 6.0 percent while Asheville had the lowest at 3.3 percent. The Fayetteville metro area showed a very slight increase from 5.4% in June to 5.8% in July. The not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.6% down from 4.1% in June.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].