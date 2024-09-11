Congress reconvenes in Washington this week for the final sprint of work preceding the election and with much work to come after that prior to Christmas.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve met with a number of organizations, businesses, and everyday constituents regarding the issues and challenges they face given rampant inflation over the past three years and lack of employees needed.

More recently, I met with leadership at Fayetteville Technical Community College where they are working hard to address our region’s workforce challenges. I also had a great visit with GE Aerospace among others. I always enjoy the informative conversations with different businesses, organizations, and constituents the August work period allows.

If you received this newsletter from a friend, and you would like to continue receiving these updates, you can subscribe here or connect with me on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Touring GE Aerospace in Wilmington

During my recent visit to GE Aerospace in Wilmington, I met with their leadership and toured the facility gaining valuable information on the industry and their operation. The manufacturing facility employs more than 500 North Carolinians. The visit provided insights into the cutting-edge aerospace technologies driving innovation in their industry. I had the opportunity to engage with GE’s experts, see in operation some of their state-of-the-art equipment, and gain a deeper understanding of their advancements in aviation. As a member and leader on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, I thank the GE Aerospace team for facilitating such an informative and engaging experience. Aviation is key to our economy and national security with many of the advancements being made right here in Southeastern North Carolina!

AEROSPACE 2: Visiting Fayetteville Technical Community College

Fayetteville Technical Community College offers more than 280 programs, including associate degrees, diplomas, and trade certificates. They teach about 35,000 students annually. FTCC has many high-tech facilities, giving students hands-on experience. Their nursing program has a simulation lab, providing students with a realistic environment to practice clinical skills using advanced patient simulators. FTCC also offers a cybersecurity program, which is part of the Carolina Cyber Network. CNN is a comprehensive innovative workforce development initiative among select North Carolina’s Cybersecurity educational institutions working together to meet the growing talent needs of North Carolina’s public agencies and private businesses.

While on the visit, I had the chance to tour the impressive Swift Water Rescue Facility. This cutting-edge indoor center offers real-life training scenarios for first responders, including flood rescues, swift water situations, and night-time operations. I also saw FTTC’s nursing simulation lab, where students gain hands-on experience in a lifelike environment with advanced patient simulators. Facilities like these are crucial to ensuring that North Carolina continues to maintain the highest standard of safety and care possible.

FTCC serves as a vital local resource, fostering skill development and career readiness that benefits both the student and our community.

Resources

September is Passport Month: Before you book your trip, it’s important to always check your passport’s expiration date.

Don’t fret; renewing your passport is easier than you may think if you provide yourself enough time. If your passport is going to expire within the next year, now is a great time to renew while processing times are down and the summer travel rush is over. The State Department recently announced its plan to establish six new passport agencies, including one in Charlotte, North Carolina, making it even more convenient. This new agency will provide service to travelers with urgent travel needs (travel within 14 days of less). Follow @travelgov on social media and visit travel.state.gov/passport for the latest passport information. If you would like my help with a passport issue, please fill out my casework form and my office will get in touch with you.

This Week’s Good News Story

For this week’s good news story, September is also Service Dog Awareness Month, and Canines for Service, founded in 1996 in Wilmington, is making a significant impact by training service dogs for veterans facing various challenges. Lead trainer Reagan Stauffer and other volunteers work closely with the dogs from puppyhood, dedicating years to preparing them for their crucial roles. Veterans like Laura Hawley, who adopted a service dog, have experienced firsthand the transformative effects of these partnerships between members and their canine companions. “After I had him for about six months, we became a therapy team,” Hawley said. “It’s a bond that is pretty irreplaceable,” Stauffer added. You can read the full story about this important organization on WECT’s website.

U.S. Rep David Rouzer, R-North Carolina 7th Dist., 2333 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, 202-225-2731.