As fall settles in, it’s an ideal time to plant trees and shrubs in your garden.

Though spring often inspires us to think about new additions to our landscapes, planting in the fall offers several advantages.

Cooler weather allows plants to establish their root systems before the summer heat arrives, making them more resilient for the hot months ahead. To ensure your new plants thrive for years to come, follow these essential planting tips.

Before planting, it’s crucial to prepare your site carefully. Start by evaluating the drainage of the area. Poor drainage can lead to waterlogged soil, which suffocates plant roots and hampers growth.

If you’re dealing with heavy, poorly-drained soil, consider amending the area or selecting a different site with better drainage. Conversely, if your soil is sandy and struggles to retain moisture, incorporating organic matter like compost can enhance its water-holding capacity. Conducting a soil test is also beneficial.

Soil tests are available for free from April 1 through November 30 and kits can be picked up at North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center. They provide insights into soil fertility and indicate whether you need to adjust pH levels or add nutrients.

Proper hole preparation is very important. Dig a hole two to three times wider than the root ball and the same depth as the root ball. This allows the roots to spread easily and ensures stability.

The bottom of the hole should be firm to prevent the plant from settling too deeply over time. When placing the plant in the hole, ensure that the top of the root ball is level with or slightly above the surrounding ground. Loosen any circling roots before planting to encourage them to grow outward.

Use the original soil from the hole to fill in around the root ball to promote healthy root expansion. Never add fertilizer to the planting hole; it can burn the roots. Amending the planting soil can create a soil that actually inhibits the roots from expanding into the surrounding native soil.

Once the plant and soil are in place, apply a 3- to 4-inch layer of mulch around it but leave a 1- to 2-inch gap between the mulch and the trunk to prevent disease and damage to the trunk. Mulch helps retain moisture, suppress weeds, and enhances the garden’s appearance. Avoid applications of fertilizer, particularly nitrogen, immediately after planting.

Too much fertilizer can stimulate excessive shoot growth, which may outpace root development. Instead, wait until spring to start light fertilization, which will support balanced growth as the plant establishes itself.

Proper watering is vital for newly-planted trees and shrubs. Water the plants slowly and thoroughly to ensure the root ball receives adequate moisture.

Be cautious not to overwater or underwater; aim for consistent moisture without waterlogging. Monitor the plants needs closely in the first year and adjust watering as the plant matures.

Planting in the fall offers the advantage of a head start, leading to healthier and more resilient plants that can better withstand the challenges of summer.

Focusing on these details, you’ll give your new trees and shrubs a strong start, allowing them to thrive and enhance your garden for years to come.

