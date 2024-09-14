Robeson County Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, Sept. 14. Get fresh right-from-the-farm produce at the Robeson County Farmers Market! The market is open 3-6 -p.m. each Wednesday afternoon 7 a.m. to noon , each Saturday. Vendors may leave the market when sold out. Food trucks are invited to join the farmers at the Wednesday afternoon markets.

Border Belt Horseman’s Show, 9 a.m., Sept. 14: The Border Belt Horseman’s Association is sponsoring an Open Show. Follow the link on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/borderbelthorsemansassociation) for more details.

Hispanic Cultural Festival, 2 p.m., Sept. 14. The Hispanic Cultural Festival is scheduled for the Downtown Dick Taylor Plaza and find food trucks, live music, a mechanical bull, some beer, wine and lots of fun.

Europa Clipper – Robeson Co. Planetarium, noon, Sept. 14: The program is all about the Europa Clipper mission that launches later this year. Why Europa? What is Clipper designed to do when it gets there? Come find out. Admission is free. To reserve a spot for yourself, friends, and family, call 910-671-6000, extension 3381. Leave a message with the following information: your name, the number in your party (adults and kids), and which show you want to see (noon or 2 p.m.). The program is free, but reservations are required. Attendance is capped at 25 people per program.

Fins, Furs & Feathers – Robeson County Arts Council: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17: The Robeson County Arts Council continues to host the Fins, Furs & Feathers art exhibit. The exhibition can be viewed by appointments or during the regular hours the gallery is open to the public. Call 910-474-6207 for more information.

Bunco Night – 219 Elm, 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 17: The Lumberton Woman’s Club extends an invitation to a Bunco Night. No experience is needed, easy instructions are given at game night, so make reservations by calling Dawn Whitley at 910-785-1390 and get more details on price to play.

Stained Glass Class – Robeson Art Guild, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 17: Join Donna Freeman on b for a very hands-on Copper Foil Stained-Glass workshop. Donna will work with you to create your own stained-glass sun-catcher, selecting one of four lovely designs and adding your own touches through your choice of colors and detail. All supplies are furnished. Call 910-816-7481 for the price for the class. Complete details and registration information is available at the RAG website, https://robesonartguild.org/.

Children’s Storytime – Lumberton, 10:3 0-11 a.m. Sept. 17: Robeson County Public Library, 101 N. Chestnut St, Lumberton.

Children’s Storytime – Pembroke, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and monthly on the third Tuesday at the Pembroke Library, 413 Blaine St, Pembroke.

Game Night – 219 Elm, 7-9:30 p.m., Sept. 17: Every Tuesday, bring the family to 219 Elm for game night. Bring your own game or use the classics provided by Legal Grounds. Snacks and drinks are available for purchase while you enjoy the games. Legal Grounds, along with shops with books, clothing and antiques are all a part of 219 Elm, so enjoy browsing through those areas, also.

Mary Stone, 7-10 p.m., Sept. 19: Mary Stone will perform at Your Pie Pizza. She writes original music mostly inspired by her years growing up in the church or her heart-breaking experiences in dating, according to her bio on YouTube. Her style can be described as folk/country/rock/soul/indie depending on the song.

ONGOING

Open Mic Night at 219 Elm: 7-9:30 p.m. each Thursday, at Legal Grounds Coffee Shop, 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster, in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fun 6-9 p.m. each Tuesday Night at 219 Elm St., Lumberton for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your own games, or select from the collection available in house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing.

Farmers Market: Open 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the market. Visit with the local farmers and get to know them. The market is open each Wednesday and 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday, or until the vendors sell out — through November.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs 6:30-9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to The Barn at Risen Farms for jamming the night away. Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms for jamming the night away. There might be a dance or two?

Flock Swap – Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be separate in the adjacent lot next to the Market, at 3rd and Water streets. Please contact Marie at [email protected] for more information.