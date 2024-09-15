John Jones, the Computer Engineering Instructor at the Robeson County Career Center, speaks to young students about career pathways through the Robeson County Career Center. Jones is passionate about making a meaningful difference in the lives of his students.

LUMBERTON — One Robeson County Career Center educator’s work lies in a powerful mission: transforming lives through technology and education.

At the Robeson County Career Center, John Jones wears two hats—he’s both a Computer Engineering Instructor and the site’s Digital Teaching and Learning Technology Coach. This year, he proudly adds another accolade to his collection: the Robeson County Career Center’s Teacher of the Year.

“Mr. Jones does a great job teaching our IT Fundamentals, and Computer Engineering I and II classes,” said Robeson County Career Center Principal Mark Smith.”

“He has a great rapport with his students and is able to use his industry knowledge to strengthen their academic experience. Mr. Jones loves what he does and it is evident to anyone observing while he teaches lessons,” Smith added.

He also has been described as an educator who values teamwork and collaboration.

“Collaborating with John has been a fantastic experience,” said Robbie Perdue, who serves as the Network Engineering Instructor at the Career Center. “We treat our two classes as one large class, and at least every other day, we bring parts of the classes or the entire two classes together for a joint lesson. This approach not only enriches the learning environment but also provides students with a wider perspective, as they benefit from both of our teaching styles and expertise.”

As Jones guides his students through the complexities of CompTIA certifications each day, his focus extends beyond merely understanding tech. He strives to make the material engaging and relevant, creating a learning environment where curiosity thrives and students are encouraged to become critical thinkers and problem solvers.

“John’s dedication to student success is evident in how he seamlessly integrates hands-on learning with theory, helping students understand complex concepts while preparing them for certifications like CompTIA A+,” Perdue said. The work is personal to Jones, who seeks to make a meaningful difference in the lives of his students.

“The most important part of my job is the ability to change lives,” Jones said. “It’s about demystifying technology, building a strong foundation, and empowering students with the skills they need for the digital world.” What truly excites Jones is the competitive edge of the State SkillsUSA competition. With a competitive spirit that rivals his baseball days, Jones finds immense joy in watching his students excel and gain recognition. “Seeing my students grow in confidence and skill throughout the semester is incredibly rewarding,” he said. “I’m passionate about helping them reach their potential and compete at their best.”

One of the most profound moments in Jones’ career came when a student, initially hesitant and struggling with technology, transformed under his guidance. This student, who once felt overwhelmed, grew confident through encouragement and hands-on practice, Jones said. That student’s journey culminated in a top-four finish at the SkillsUSA competition, leading them to discover a passion for cybersecurity. “Watching that transformation—from uncertainty to achievement—reminded me why I love teaching,” Jones said. “It’s about opening doors to new opportunities.”

When he’s not working, Jones can be found channeling his competitive nature into CrossFit at CrossFit QFE in Lumberton. He also treasures spending time with his family and making memories with them. Jones’ message to parents and the community is clear and heartfelt as he invites them to support students in the education process.

“My goal is not just to educate but to inspire and empower students to realize their full potential. Your support and involvement make a significant difference,” he said. “Together, we can create an environment where students feel motivated, confident, and prepared for the future.”

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at jessica.sealey@robeson.k12.nc.us.